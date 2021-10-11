CLARKSTON, Mich., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The changes reflect a thoughtful and strategic approach to long-term growth and succession planning for the growing organization.
Kevin Chase, co-founder and President of Chase Plastics for 29 years, started the business with his wife and business partner, Carole. From their humble beginnings, they built an organization committed to providing quality specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics for small, medium, and large-sized applications through Outrageous Customer Service. Today, Chase Plastics is one of the largest plastic resin companies in North America and employs 144 people.
Adam Paulson, a Chase Plastics veteran since 2003 with an impressive sales and operations background, has held the position of Vice President of Operations since 2015. "It is with great pride that we announce the transition of my role to CEO and the promotion of Adam Paulson to President," said Kevin Chase. "Adam has been an integral part of our success and growth and has embodied our core values and culture of excellence for more than 18 years. His vision and dedication to our customers, suppliers, employees, culture, and industry made him the natural choice to lead the organization into our second generation of growth."
"I am blessed to have called Chase Plastics home for nearly half my life," said Adam Paulson. "The team's dedication to our core values and delivering 'outrageous customer service' is an inspiration. The commitment of our leadership group to our team, ownership, suppliers, and customer base is extraordinary. I am humbled and honored to be trusted to lead this dynamic organization and to further Kevin and Carole's vision and passion for service excellence."
About Chase Plastics
Chase Plastic Services, Inc., is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 26,000 varieties of specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics from the industry's leading manufacturers and global suppliers. As a top-ten North American specialty and engineering plastics distributor, Chase Plastics is committed to helping their customers turn resin into reality by Redefining Resin Distribution.®
The Company, formed in 1992, surrounds customers with an industry-leading portfolio of value-added services delivered by skilled sales professionals and dedicated teams of technical process engineers, application development engineers, and more – all of whom guide the material selection, application development, and manufacturing processes. The Company's unmatched level of dedicated support, together with blending, repacking, inventory management, and logistics services via a network of distribution and sales locations throughout North and Central America, is singularly focused on helping customers boost efficiencies and profitability.
Based in Clarkston, Michigan, Chase Plastics was founded by Kevin and Carole Chase. Learn more about Chase Plastics and its commitment to providing outrageous customer service at http://www.chaseplastics.com
