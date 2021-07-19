NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 1.73 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the chatbot market to register a CAGR of over 29%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the increased demand for web self-service and the advantages of chatbots over other customer support options will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The chatbot market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Chatbot Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Chatbot Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Retail
- BFSI
- Government
- Travel And Hospitality
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Chatbot Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the chatbot market in the systems software industry include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anboto Europe SL Co., Apple Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain Corp., Inbenta Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Nuance Communications Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Chatbot Market size
- Chatbot Market trends
- Chatbot Market industry analysis
The chatbot market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The focus on improving CRM will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of awareness and standardization will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the chatbot market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Chatbot Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist chatbot market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the chatbot market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the chatbot market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chatbot market vendors
