NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise WeChat management platform Chatly is hosting two free webinars over the next few weeks in its continued effort to help brands learn how to adapt their China business strategies in response to COVID-19.
"In March, we were focused on keeping brands up to date with the latest marketing and commerce trends during China's quarantine period. Now that offline retail in China has reopened, we're helping brands navigate the 'new normal'. How did consumer behavior change as a result of the quarantine? What are some of the new sales channels brands should be using? These are the questions that are coming up the most," said Chatly Co-CEO Jeff Fish.
Chatly will address these concerns in two webinars. The first one, "WeChat Mini Program Live Streaming 101" will take place on May 19th and will give an overview of China's burgeoning e-commerce live streaming industry and how brands can leverage WeChat's new mini program live streaming feature.
The second, "Driving Sales on WeChat in a COVID-19 World with Mini Programs & WeChat Work," co-hosted with innovation agency Fabernovel and digital agency 31Ten, will take place on June 2nd. The three companies will explore how WeChat's role as a sales channel has grown as a result of COVID-19 and share some of the best practices for using commerce mini programs and WeChat Work.
Leveraging Salesforce to better convert on WeChat
In addition to these two webinars, Chatly has teamed up with Salesforce to co-host a webinar on May 26th, sharing how brands in Hong Kong can integrate WeChat and Salesforce to create seamless experiences that engage Chinese consumers.
Brands may find the information in these webinars useful not only for their China strategies, but for other markets as well. "As the first country to begin recovering from the virus, China is ahead of the curve. Brands can apply many of these practices globally as other markets begin to improve," said Fish.
About Chatly:
Chatly is a technology provider that is redefining the way that global companies do business on WeChat. Its enterprise SaaS product is an all-in-one suite for WeChat engagement enabling end-to-end management of a brand's entire WeChat strategy including marketing, service, sales, and commerce.
The Chatly platform is used by some of the top brands in the luxury, retail, financial services, and hospitality industries including Shiseido, MGM Resorts, Cirque du Soleil, TD Ameritrade, De Beers, Cathay Pacific, Disneyland HK, and many more.
Visit www.chatly.com to learn more.
