IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- e-PlanSoft™, developer and provider of industry-leading cloud-based electronic plan review solutions, today announced that Chazen, a LaBella Company has selected e-PlanREVIEW® and goPost™ Public Portal (goPost) as its plan review and intake solutions.
Chazen has chosen the e-PlanSoft solutions to equip its Building Code Services Department to perform its intake and plan review processes more efficiently. The cloud-based e-PlanREVIEW and goPost will provide improved organization, project management, and transparency for easy tracking and processing of projects. The solutions will enhance project communications internally and with applicants to create a faster, smoother process.
The company currently uses Bluebeam to perform an average of up to 1500 plan reviews annually for multiple jurisdictions, including local municipal building departments and state agencies. However, the current solution doesn't connect email communication to specific projects and the Chazen team manually manages this part of their process.
With the transition to the e-PlanSoft solutions, information and communications are entered, collected, and disseminated through goPost. goPost allows applicants and reviewers the ability to easily access and manage communications, with no need to manually attach external emails. The process results in cohesive projects that are fully automated with streamlined workflows for optimal efficiency.
goPost will also afford Chazen the ability to provide a custom submittal experience for each of its clients. goPost is the only public portal that allows a single license to be used at separate client sites as individual portlets. The submission process to the governing agency is a seamless experience. The portlet will then route documents directly back to Chazen to begin the process of the plan review. All documents and communications are routed within and remain with their corresponding project.
Chazen is actively growing and understood it needed a software solution that would support its growth and enhance the efficiency of its operations. The COVID pandemic brought an even greater focus to the need for a software solution to facilitate efficient workflows and notifications, as well as concurrent collaboration from anywhere. The company had begun researching the option to develop a custom software package that would accommodate its needs. During its research phase, e-PlanREVIEW and goPost were presented to Chazen as an option. The company quickly recognized that the solutions are an ideal match to its requirements, and is readily available, so implementation can take place in a matter of weeks, rather than the years it would take to develop a solution from scratch.
"People are used to conducting personal business online; everything from banking, insurance, and shopping. Working with your local building should be just as easy and accessible and e-PlanSoft is the solution," states Robert Anic, Director, Building Code and Life Safety Services at Chazen.
e-PlanREVIEW will further enhance the company's plan review processes with its robust markup tools, automatic notifications, standard comments library, and flexible viewing options, all of which will save time on every project and reduce the time to approval.
"We congratulate Chazen in its selection of e-PlanREVIEW and goPost Public Portal," states Harrison Longhurst, Regional Sales Manager at e-PlanSoft. "The company serves a broad range of organizations with a considerable volume of projects and is positioned to expand. Our products will serve as strong tools to support the increased workload that will result from that expansion."
About Chazen
Chazen, A LaBella Company is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm providing civil engineering, land surveying, landscape architecture, planning, environmental and safety consulting, building code services, construction services, transportation planning and traffic engineering to clients in the private and public sectors. Our employees proudly collaborate with municipalities, state agencies, developers, landowners, utility companies, and industrial, healthcare, education, and nonprofit clients from project concept to completion, taking a customized approach to every project. We deliver world-class performance focused on creating effective, long-term partnerships with our clients.
About PlanSoft
e-PlanSoft™ develops industry-leading cloud-based electronic document review software that assists governmental agencies, construction and manufacturing industries, developers, and owners with their plan review, design review, product review, construction, and asset review management in real-time. http://www.eplansoft.com
