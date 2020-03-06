NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It may be winter, but college students everywhere are weeks away from Spring Break. CheapOair®, the leading provider of affordable airfare, compared data and analyzed trends to identify the U.S destinations 18-24-year-olds are headed this year.
Unsurprisingly, the sunny state of Florida continued to be one of the most booked Spring Break getaways with Orlando topping the 2020 bookings and Ft. Lauderdale coming in as a close second. Interestingly, many college-aged vacationers chose to forego the beach in favor of a city getaway with Los Angeles and New York ranking fifth and sixth, respectively.
"While we're seeing the usual suspects in our Spring Break findings, it's worth noting that up-and-coming cities such as Phoenix, Arizona are seeing an influx of spring breakers. Phoenix is filled to the brim with great nightlife, cultural sites, and food - all for an affordable price," remarked Tom Spagnola, Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations.
The OTA also noted that many travelers picked their Spring Break destinations based on affordability over luxury.
"It's no secret that Spring Break could be an expensive time to travel but there are a few things you travelers can do to save money and still have a great time. First and foremost, I'd recommend packing lightly and if you can avoid checking a bag – definitely do so," added Spagnola.
CheapOair also suggests traveling on off-peak days such as Tuesday and Thursday, explore flying into neighboring airports with lower average airfare and taking advantage of the numerous free events most cities have to offer to tourists.
CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Thanks to its unique and comprehensive travel trend monitoring, the online travel agency does just that.
