NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down, many are starting to consider their fall travel plans, even in these uncertain times. In fact, as travel norms shift in the wake of COVID-19, a lot of people are opting to travel alone. CheapOair, the vacation planning specialists, weighs in on how traveling alone this fall can be safe, fun, and affordable.
One of clearest benefits of traveling alone is the amount of money saved. This rings especially true for anyone traveling in the fall which is well-known for being one of the cheapest times of year to travel.
"Usually as summer reaches its end, ticket prices nationwide take a dip and stay low until around October when people start making their holiday plans. This is a fantastic opportunity for folks to grab a cheap flight for a fall getaway," said Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal, owner of travel brands CheapOair and OneTravel.
While traveling solo can be exciting, there are several steps any solo adventurer should take into consideration when planning their trip.
"In my opinion, the most important measure any solo traveler can take is to plan ahead! Have your route mapped out, the numbers of every hotel and airline available to you, and always share your itinerary with a loved one so they have an idea where you are in case of an emergency," remarked Tom Spagnola, Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations of Fareportal.
Other important safety measures to take into consideration include sharing your phone's location with a trusted loved one and making sure there is WIFI and cell phone service at various checkpoints during your travels.
