LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CheckAlt, the premier provider of loan payment and item processing solutions for credit unions and banks in the U.S., has partnered with LEVERAGE Payment Solutions to address historical challenges in supporting indirect loans while creating operational efficiencies and improving the credit union borrower experience.
"We are excited to be able to help empower LEVERAGE Payment Solutions to better serve credit union membership to solve a historical pain point in the loan repayment space," said Allison Murray, Chief Growth Officer for CheckAlt. "Managing both direct and indirect loans is a longstanding pain point for credit unions that requires significant manual effort to ensure payments on loans from outside accounts are properly received. CheckAlt's LoanPay solves that problem, provides a better member experience while also supporting credit union collections departments."
LoanPay enables loan payments anytime, anywhere—online, SMS text, in-person, by a call center representative, or by phone via interactive voice response. Designed with credit unions in mind, LoanPay is the premier loan payment processing platform to support indirect and direct borrowers, including the ability to accept loan payments from any outside account.
"The LoanPay platform addresses common challenges credit unions experience while supporting direct and indirect loans while also accepting loan payments regardless of location—a key factor in member retention," said Lindsey Cole, Chief Operating Officer for LEVERAGE. "The LEVERAGE team works hard while vetting new partners. We purposefully select the top brands with solid reputations. That's why we've partnered with CheckAlt to provide LoanPay to credit union members and improving the loan repayment experience for credit unions and borrowers."
About CheckAlt
In the past 10 years, CheckAlt has become the leading provider of check payment processing solutions for hundreds of financial institutions across the country. As both channel agnostic and industry agnostic, CheckAlt is uniquely positioned to meet evolving payment processing needs. It has been our focus to process check payments while also eliminating paper from the system with robust electronic payment APIs. CheckAlt's solutions include lockbox processing across a nationwide hub-and-spoke network of processing sites, consolidated item processing, integrated treasury solutions, and mobile capture services. CheckAlt is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif.
About LEVERAGE
LEVERAGE, the Service Corporation for the League of Southeastern Credit Unions, is the business services provider that leverages credit union system resources, relationships, and industry knowledge for optimal performance and sustained growth of its clients and business partners. We work to offer credit unions best-in-class products and services that result in reducing costs, maximizing results, and making the most difference. For more information, visit myleverage.com or follow LEVERAGE on Facebook and LinkedIn.
