LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CheckAlt, the premier lockbox and electronic payments processing provider in the U.S., and Synctera, a banking technology provider for startups and FinTechs, have formed a new partnership to provide ACH-as-a-Service, enabling community banks to easily transact ACH payments for their FinTech partners.
"Simply put: Community banks want to offer more to their FinTech partners," said Shai Stern, Co-Chairman and CEO of CheckAlt. "Synctera is a great partnership for us because they're easing the barrier of access to a lot of tech dev and programming that is essential in getting FinTechs and community bank partnerships up and running. We are looking forward to joining forces."
With CheckAlt, Synctera can now assist community banks with simplifying their technology stack while concurrently providing a more streamlined go-to-market pipeline for FinTechs. In the current marketplace, FinTechs must form siloed partnerships with MRDC providers and then build into their infrastructure—an effort which is not only costly and time intensive, but also mandates internal resources and expertise that startup FinTechs often don't have. Now that CheckAlt and Synctera have joined forces, Synctera's FinTech clients can access industry-standard MRDC from their banking partner directly and access the technology through Synctera APIs.
"Our vision since founding in early 2020 was to enable FinTechs to offer a wide range of banking products and services to their end customers," said Peter Hazlehurst, CEO and co-founder of Synctera. "We're excited to keep the momentum going with our new offerings and partnerships that have been pre-configured specifically for the needs of community banks."
About CheckAlt
In the past 10 years, CheckAlt has become the leading provider of check payment processing solutions for hundreds of financial institutions across the country. As both bank agnostic and demographic agnostic, CheckAlt is uniquely positioned for payments convergence. It has been our focus to process check payments while also eliminating paper from the system with robust electronic payment APIs. CheckAlt's solutions include lockbox processing across a nationwide hub-and-spoke network of processing sites, consolidated item processing, integrated treasury solutions, and mobile capture services. CheckAlt is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. For more information, please visit https://www.checkalt.com.
About Synctera
Synctera is building a partnership banking marketplace connecting community banks with FinTech platforms. The platform reduces risk, ensures compliance and speeds launches to market for FinTechs and banks alike, Synctera creates meaningful connections between community banks seeking more customers and FinTech platforms that need a licensed partner to operate in the US. Launched in 2020, the company was co-founded by CEO Peter Hazlehurst, former head of Uber Money, head of Google Wallet and CPO at Yodlee, as well as CTO, Kris Hansen and Head of Product, Dominik Weisserth. For more information, please visit http://www.synctera.com.
