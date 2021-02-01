LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CheckAlt, a leading provider of lockbox and payment processing, has been selected to provide lockbox and electronic payment processing services for Home Bank of California, a locally-owned, California-based bank.
Home Bank of California will now leverage CheckAlt's network of 13 lockbox processing sites together with our electronic payment solutions Catch! and KliknPay. Home Bank of California's partnership is accompanied by CheckAlt's reliably quick implementation process, seamless onboarding, and exceptional user experience.
"Being a Californian myself, I am eager and excited about this wonderful partnership with San Diego's hometown bank, enabling the bank to offer a more robust receivables product offering to its commercial clients across various industries," said Levi Saada of CheckAlt's Business Development team.
CheckAlt's online portal provides a customized solution for Home Bank of California which combines payment and remittance data across our nationwide lockbox processing network.
"We are excited to be working with CheckAlt and providing a product that will meet our customers' needs," said Christy Schmitt, SVP, Business Banking Managing Director for Home Bank of California. "Being a San Diego bank since 1981 has given us the opportunity to provide services for many of our local businesses, and with these new services from CheckAlt we are able to improve on those services for a positive customer experience."
About CheckAlt
In the past 10 years, CheckAlt has become the universal payment processing hub for hundreds of financial institutions across the country. As both bank agnostic and demographic agnostic, CheckAlt is uniquely positioned for payments convergence. It has been our focus to process check payments while also eliminating paper from the system with robust electronic payment APIs. CheckAlt's solutions include lockbox processing across a nationwide hub-and-spoke network of processing sites, consolidated item processing, integrated treasury solutions, and mobile capture services. CheckAlt is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.CheckAlt.com.
