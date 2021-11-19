SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Checkmate (https://joincheckmate.com/) is now available on the Google and Microsoft app stores for immediate download, giving users access to shopping deals and coupons just in time for holiday shopping.
Checkmate was created during quarantine by a superstar team of engineers from Apple, Amazon and Atlassian and a product strategist from Google who realized all their favorite savings apps weren't saving them as much money as they used to.
Partnering with the auth team at Microsoft and the Google Cloud Trust & Safety Team, Checkmate created a first-of-its-kind browser extension that securely links the users' inbox to their browser and applies their personalized codes as they check out.
"Checkmate has saved users twice as much as Honey in two separate studies and we're excited to show shoppers how much savings they can discover," notes Harry Dixon, CEO and Co-Founder. "We worked hard to launch the latest version just in time for holiday shopping so we can help as many people as possible save money!"
Additional beneficial features include a dashboard that shows your package shipment status and a discounted gift cards platform to help stack even more savings on, making this the most comprehensive savings tool ever built and a natural successor to the first generation of products such as Honey.
Quick Guide to what Checkmate can do:
Savings Tool (browser extension)
● Coupons
● Securely searches your inbox for personalized discount coupon codes
● Scours the internet for generic coupon codes
● Applies the highest savings code at checkout
● Gift Cards
● Stores any gift cards you own in your Checkmate Account. When you are at a store's checkout, the extension will remind you to apply the gift card in your account
● If you don't have a gift card it will search Checkmate's database of discounted gift cards and notify you when there is a discounted gift card available for purchase so you can stack savings (apply both coupons and discounted gift cards) at checkout
● Eg you can purchase a gift card worth $100 for $90
Platform Account Page
● Look at the coupons currently available (from your inbox or scraped from the web)
● Store gift cards you own
● View all the package tracking information from your purchases to see when they will arrive
Checkmate never sells users' info. They've partnered with Google and Microsoft to create a savings tool that safely connects the user inbox to the browser to automatically apply all personalized deals (that users may not even know about) at checkout. Emails remain the user's property and yours and are only ever seen by the user.
About Checkmate
Checkmate was built by a group of engineers from Apple, Amazon, Atlassian and Google who share a common obsession with savings and a belief that online savings extensions could be done better.
After noticing that their favorite savings apps weren't saving them as much as they used to, they investigated why this could be. This lead to a year-long journey exploring the problem and ultimately coming up with a revolutionary solution.
Checkmate is a product of Checkmate Savings Inc., a registered corporation in the USA based in San Francisco. They have verified email partnerships with Google and Microsoft.
While it started as a hobby project, the Checkmate team all got obsessed with it and just kept on building. They keep adding functionality and refining its programming. The goal is to make the greatest savings tool ever built. (https://joincheckmate.com/)
Media Contact
Rita Tennyson, Orca Communications Unlimited, LLC, (310) 779-9747, rita.tennyson@orcapr.com
SOURCE Checkmate