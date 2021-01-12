-- Checkout.com becomes EMEA's most valuable venture-backed business and fourth largest fintech globally -- Opens NYC and Denver offices to meet growing U.S. demand for enterprise payments solutions -- $450m Series C led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from Greenoaks Capital and all other existing investors -- The profitable cloud-based payments technology business tripled its payment processing volume YoY in 2020, adding 500+ new enterprise customers including Coinbase, Pizza Hut, H&M, Grab, Klarna, Farfetch, and Telegram in the last 12 months