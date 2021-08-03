WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheer Pack North America (CPNA) has teamed up with Unilever, the makers of Klondike Bars, to become the first partnership to market frozen novelty shakes in flexible spouted pouches in the United States. Available in chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry, the new Klondike Shakes in a Pouch are in grocery stores now and they make a perfect portable and mess-free treat for cookouts, parties, a day at the beach, or simply relaxing at home.
These innovative, lightweight, and sustainable spouted pouches are available from CPNA in multiple sizes, print styles, and shape options. Ice cream products that are marketed in flexible pouches, which require a temper time of roughly three-to-five minutes after removal from the freezer, have a longstanding proven consumer acceptance in Asia.
In addition to ice cream, CPNA's flexible spouted pouches are also ideal for non-dairy frozen confections which include slushies and other frozen beverages. Brand owners can also speed up the time-to-market by leveraging the Cheer Pack Innovation Center (C-PIC), which includes loaner filling equipment engineered to handle a wide range of viscosities.
"In recent years, many products such as baby food and applesauce have made the transition to being packaged in flexible spouted pouches, and ice cream as well as frozen beverage products sold in spouted pouches have proven to be very successful in Asia," said Al Madonna, Vice President of Sales, CPNA. "Cheer Pack N.A. has identified the ice cream market as having tremendous potential for flexible spouted pouch packaging as the category is three-and-a-half times larger than the market for baby food. We are proud that Unilever has chosen our package to deliver a more memorable consumer experience to their customers."
"We welcome brand owners to contact us to learn more about our innovative flexible packaging solutions as well as to tour, physically or virtually, our manufacturing facility to further understand our capabilities," Mr. Madonna added.
About Cheer Pack North America
Cheer Pack North America is the leading manufacturer of spouted pouch packaging in North America, combining safety, convenience, and functionality for our customers. The company is a fully integrated manufacturer of standard and custom injection molded parts, flexible pouches, and supplier of pouch filling equipment. We offer pre-made spouted pouches or the individual components separately to ultimately provide an innovative, flexible, sustainable, and highly functional system designed to meet the industry's strictest safety standards. Our premade pouches feature a sealed-in, easy flow spout with a re-closeable, tamper-evident cap, and are available in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and materials. CHEER PACK® spouted or flat pouches, caps and fitments are ideal for all types of liquid and viscous food and non-food products across a range of processes that include hot fill, retort, cold / ambient fill, and high-pressure processing.
