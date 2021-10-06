VANCOUVER and BARRINGTON, R.I., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new online culinary course from renowned chef Jacques Pépin, developed in partnership with Rouxbe, is now available for purchase. The inaugural course session starts on October 20, 2021.
Jacques Pépin: A Legacy of Technique is a 30-hour course that gives fans and aspiring cooks the opportunity to learn how to cook more like Jacques. Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, partnered with the Jacques Pépin Foundation (JPF), an organization started by Jacques and his family to help transform lives through culinary education, to bring this course offering to life. Introductory pricing for the course is $299.99 and students can register at rouxbe.com/jacquespepin. After October 20th, the price will increase to $349.99.
"Jacques has dedicated his life to food, and this course is the pinnacle of what he has learned. We couldn't be more excited to share it with aspiring chefs around the world," said Gary Aptio, Chief Operating Officer at Rouxbe. "The course has plenty of lessons, but perhaps most compelling is the insight into Jacques' core principle that food is precious and worthy of respect. Instilling this sentiment in the home cook will provide benefits well beyond the course."
The introductory-level cooking course covers a range of topics and includes personalized instructor support from industry-leading chef educators. Students will receive instruction on a variety of foundational techniques, from knife skills to how to pick quality ingredients. Upon completion, just a few of the skills students will have gained include:
- The art of cooking eggs, including the classic French omelet
- A foundation in poultry, from deboning a chicken to roasting a whole turkey
- Proficiency in fish and shellfish preparations
- Multiple methods for using fruit in dessert
- A breadth of ways to cook vegetables using classic and modern techniques
- How to manage time and organization to execute a menu
"Jacques has taught several generations of people cooking techniques since the late 1980s when he first appeared on American television. We are thrilled to bring his expertise into home kitchens in a comprehensive instructional format," says Rollie Wesen, Executive Director of the Jacques Pépin Foundation. "In addition, proceeds from the course, Jacques Pépin: A Legacy of Technique, will provide much needed revenue for our programs in support of culinary education, for adults with barriers to employment, at community kitchens throughout the United States. We are grateful for the help in this time of excruciating need."
Jacques Pépin: A Legacy of Technique features a rich collection of videos (including many shot specifically for this class), from Jacques filming at his home over the last year, to his PBS shows through the decades. Students will walk away with a sense of what it is like to be in the kitchen of the celebrity chef while learning techniques through up-close and personal examples from Jacques' many cookbooks. The course also includes fan-favorite recipes to help teach students how to put what they have learned into practice.
For more information or to register for the course, please visit https://rouxbe.com/jacquespepin/.
