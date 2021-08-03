ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michigan-based FinTech HT Mobile Apps (HTMA) is pleased to announce that Chelsea State Bank has chosen to implement its ground-breaking Plinqit mobile platform.
Unlike other savings apps, Plinqit's patented intelligent content, Build Skills™, gives users a monetary incentive for establishing a savings and enhancing their financial literacy. The application pays users for engaging with information and advice from their bank or credit union, which increases customer engagement rates, natural cross-selling opportunities—and additional revenue for the institution. Given that more than 50 percent of Americans do not have at least $500 in savings, Plinqit offers a win-win digital solution for financial institutions as well as their customers.
"Our institution was established to provide timely financial solutions to the communities that we serve, and Plinqit will help us accomplish this," said Joanne Rau, president of Chelsea State Bank. "We are looking forward to leveraging Plinqit's automated experience to connect with digital customers in a relevant, non-traditional way, so they can effectively save for specific goals."
"Plinqit is the ideal 'cool tool' for financial institutions that want to capitalize on the latest technology to connect with digital customers in a fun and engaging environment," said Kathleen Craig, founder and chief executive officer of HTMA. "We are excited to have the opportunity to assist Chelsea State Bank with using Plinqit to enhance financial wellness among users while promoting their savings products, other offerings and their corporate brand."
About HTMA
Michigan-based HTMA is an innovative FinTech company that helps banks and credit unions across the country easily and cost-effectively introduce new services for attracting and retaining customers. HTMA offerings include Banker Jr., Member Jr., Hip Pocket, and Plinqit, the first savings app of its kind that pays users for engaging with content through its patented Build Skills™. For more information, visit http://www.htmobileapps.com.
About Chelsea State Bank
Chelsea State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in Chelsea and Dexter, Mich. The bank was formed over 100 years ago by local business leaders to provide timely financial solutions to individuals, families and businesses in the community. Chelsea State Bank's strong commitment to community service still continues today. For more information, visit http://www.csbonline.com.
