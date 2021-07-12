SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chemico Group, the largest veteran and minority-owned chemical management supplier, received the 2021 Excellent Performance Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) during its Annual Supplier Business Meeting held virtually late April. The award recognizes Chemico's on-site chemical management activities at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky facility. Chemico was one of several indirect supplier companies that received Awards of Excellence or special recognition. This signifies the fourth supplier award Chemico has received from the global automaker.
"We are truly honored that our supplier performance has been recognized by Toyota Motor North America for a fourth year," said Leon C. Richardson, President and CEO, Chemico Group. "This award acknowledges the cost savings and process efficiencies our team consistently deploys as well as the robust, collaborative relationship that Chemico has cultivated with Toyota over many years."
In years 2019 and 2020, Chemico was bestowed the Excellent Performance Award for Distributors from TMNA and received Toyota's Superior Award for Distributors in 2017. The chemical management company received the Honeywell Innovation award in 2019, was recognized as a General Motors Supplier of the Year for seven consecutive years (2010 – 2017) and earned supplier diversity recognition from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Richardson was named MBE Luminary of the Year in December 2020 by the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council. Chemico was named MBE of the Year from the National Minority Supplier Development Council in 2018.
About Chemico Group
Founded in 1989, the Chemico Group is the largest veteran-owned, minority-owned chemical management firms in the nation. The Group specializes in integrated solutions for the entire chemical lifecycle — from procurement to on-site inventory management to environmentally conscious disposal. A leader in chemical products and distribution, Chemico's vast network of suppliers and specialty manufacturers provides customers a wide variety of chemical solutions. The company's broad portfolio is used in customer facilities across the automotive, aerospace, electronics and healthcare industries and the defense sector. Chemico Group is comprised of two distinct business entities -- Chemico LLC (chemical management) and Chemico Systems (chemical products and distribution). With 50 locations and more than 450 employees across the U.S. and Mexico, the company is poised for significant growth. For more information, visit http://www.thechemicogroup.com.
