SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chemico LLC, the largest veteran and minority-owned chemical management supplier, was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors' 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards.
GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.
This is the eighth time Chemico has received the award.
"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.
"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."
The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.
"It is a true privilege and honor to be recognized by General Motors for an eighth year," said Leon C. Richardson, president and CEO, Chemico. "Our mission has remained unchanged for nearly 32 years -- to add value to our customer's supply chain, add value to the lives of our employees and add value to the communities in which we live and work. After an unparalleled year in 2020, I am extremely proud of our Chemico team and their steadfast commitment to service, quality and excellence."
About Chemico Group
Founded in 1989, the Chemico Group is the largest veteran-owned, minority-owned chemical management firm in the nation. The Group specializes in integrated solutions for the entire chemical lifecycle — from procurement to on-site inventory management to environmentally conscious disposal. A leader in chemical products and distribution, Chemico's vast network of suppliers and specialty manufacturers provides customers a wide variety of chemical solutions. The company's broad portfolio is used in customer facilities across the automotive, aerospace, electronics and healthcare industries and the defense sector. Chemico Group is comprised of two distinct business entities -- Chemico LLC (chemical management) and Chemico Systems (chemical products and distribution). With 50 locations and more than 450 employees across the U.S. and Mexico, the company is poised for significant growth. For more information, visit http://www.thechemicogroup.com.
General Motors is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.
