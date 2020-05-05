NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre, the NYC-based real estate data and analytics platform, today announced a new data partnership with CompStak, the nationwide provider of commercial real estate lease comps, sales comps, and property information. In this partnership, Cherre will integrate CompStak's lease and sales comp data within the Cherre platform for mutual customers, providing visibility into granular property transaction information when evaluating properties for underwriting and investment decisions.
CompStak creates transparency in commercial real estate markets by gathering information that is hard to find, difficult to compile, or otherwise unavailable. CompStak Exchange creates a clear view of commercial properties, detailed with individual lease comps, sales comps, property information, and proprietary analytics and CompStak Enterprise delivers comprehensive commercial real estate data to lenders, asset managers, private equity investors, portfolio managers, CMBS investors, and other CRE professionals.
"Our clients are looking for ways to combine their most valuable datasets to gain new insight into their business and the performance of their assets," said Michael Mandel, Co-Founder and CEO of CompStak. "Partnering with Cherre will enable them to leverage CompStak's proprietary lease and sales transaction data in a whole new way. We're very excited to see how our mutual clients discover new business opportunities by leveraging world class datasets."
Cherre's award-winning data platform seamlessly connects disparate real estate data, enabling customers to automate workflows and build predictive analytics. With Cherre, customers are able to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs.
"Understanding granular details associated with lease transactions including concessions, lease term, and effective rents are key when evaluating properties, markets and making investment decisions," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. "Adding CompStak's lease and sales transaction data into our platform will enable our mutual customers to leverage robust transaction level data for analysis and decision making."
About CompStak
CompStak is a real estate data and analytics company leveraging crowdsourced commercial lease and sale transaction data and property information combined with AI driven analytics. CompStak's 30,000 members provide data covering the entire US, and its paying customers include the world's largest real estate investors and lenders like Wells Fargo, Tishman Speyer, Vornado, AEW, CIM, Moody's and many more.
About Cherre
Cherre provides investors, insurers, real estate advisors, and other large enterprises with a platform to collect, resolve, and augment real estate data from hundreds of thousands of public, private, and internal sources. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.
