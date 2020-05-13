NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced its continued work with Cherry Creek Mortgage Company (CCMC) to enhance the company's website with Yext Answers. Following CCMC's success across third-party platforms with Yext Listings and Reviews, the company decided to implement Yext's revolutionary new site search product to improve customers' experience on its own site.
The advanced natural language processing behind Yext Answers will equip CCMC's website with a modern search solution capable of understanding complex customer questions about the company's 325+ mortgage loan officers, over 200 loan programs, and more. Answers will return dynamic, official answers to each search query, including featured snippets answering common loan program questions and custom calls-to-action such as getting directions to a branch or scheduling an appointment with a loan officer.
"We are excited about our expanded relationship with Cherry Creek Mortgage, which now includes our revolutionary new product, Yext Answers," said Jim Steele, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Yext. "Cherry Creek will now be able to deliver a modern natural language-based search experience accessing facts in their knowledge graph. This important next step in their digital transformation journey will drive their industry leadership in a very competitive mortgage market."
"Answers is intelligent enough to tell us exactly what customers are asking for and to offer the answer directly in search results," said David Arnett, VP of Marketing and Communications at Cherry Creek Mortgage. "We can only serve our customers best if we know what they want. Implementing Answers will eliminate the guesswork so we can fully understand our customers' intentions. This approach will enable us to deliver the best possible home financing experience and will also position us as an industry leader."
CCMC originally chose Yext to update its brand information across third-party search experiences and saw incredible results. Within 29 months, the mortgage company drove more than 25,600 clicks to its loan officer listings, experienced a year-over-year growth rate of 246%, and boosted both its review volume and star-rating. With Answers, CCMC will provide the same class of search experience and provide accurate brand information to customers directly on its own website.
Click here to learn more about Yext's work with Cherry Creek Mortgage.
About Yext
The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like Taco Bell, Marriott, and Jaguar Land Rover — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.
Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.
About Cherry Creek Mortgage Company
Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Co., Inc. NMLS #3001 has a 33-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped tens of thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.
For more information, contact:
Yext:
Amanda Kontor
pr@yext.com
Cherry Creek Mortgage Company:
Kimberly Holliday
kholliday@ccmclending.com