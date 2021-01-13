MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of public sector software and digital technology solutions has announced a partnership with Infor, a leader in enterprise software for financial systems, resource planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management ( EAM ), Community Development Resources ( CDR ), Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC). CherryRoad will be a reseller of products and supply consulting services based on its more than 30+ years of industry experience delivering complex enterprise solutions. This partnership provides CherryRoad clients with the latest technology over a broad range of industry-leading solutions.
"We are excited to partner with Infor," said Tom Heldt, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We believe our collaboration will deliver greater efficiencies and cost-effective digital strategies for our clients. The combination of Infor's strong suite of enterprise software solutions and CherryRoad's extensive public sector footprint will maximize opportunities for the industry. We look forward to working with Infor delivering innovative solutions."
"We look forward to working closely with CherryRoad Technologies in North America to expand our Public Sector industry focus and align selling efforts," said Steve Potvin, Vice President Public Sector, Infor. "With an industry-leading channel program, and disruptive, game changing technology that offers more flexibility at a lower cost of ownership, it's an exciting time to become specialized in Infor applications."
About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.
At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, change management consulting, or strategic staffing solutions. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com.
About Infor
Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 70,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. To learn more about Infor, please visit www.infor.com.