NEWARK, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After receiving thousands of nominations, GovSpend, a technology company that aggregates purchase order data from government agencies, named six outstanding individuals to induct into its inaugural "GovSales Hall of Fame" via a LinkedIn Live celebration today at 12:00 pm EDT. Cheryl McCants, founder and CEO of Impact Consulting Enterprises, Jennifer Schaus, principal at Schaus & Associates and Mark Amtower, CEO and founder of Amtower and Company, received Government Sales Support Provider Awards. Korey Maryland, government sales manager of AGCO Corporation and Krista Salmon, government sales leader of Apple received the Professionals Award. And, Joshua Frank, founder and managing Partner of RSM Federal received GovSales Lifetime Achievement Award.
Nominated by their peers for their extraordinary efforts in giving back to the government sales space, these GovSales inductees continuously prove their desire to work in partnership with government procurement personnel, and develop expertise in the guidelines, regulations, and processes necessary to sell to the government.
"It's an honor to be recognized in this space and I thank everyone who nominated me for this august award," says Founder & CEO of Impact Consulting Enterprises, Cheryl McCants. "I am a firm believer that the business opportunities provided by federal, state and local government agencies will directly catapult the growth and development of minority- and women-owned small businesses in our country."
McCants along with five other awardees, showcased their GovSales Hall of Fame trophies during today's LinkedIn Live celebration. GovSpend Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Jack Siney, and his team made the final awardee selections. According to Siney, "Serving as the only database of purchase order records for government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels, we thought it crucial to highlight some of the most influential players in government sales. Selecting this inaugural group of inductees from thousands of worthy individuals was not easy."
About Impact Consulting Enterprises
Impact Consulting Enterprises, found on the web at https://www.eimpactconsulting.com is a Black, woman-owned strategic communication, marketing, public relations, website design and development firm founded in 1989 by business strategist and communication professional, Cheryl McCants. Foundations, corporations, small businesses, and government agencies partner with Impact to tell their untold stories to diverse audiences including women, millennials, genZers, baby boomers, Latino-, Asian-and African Americans. Impact, A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, is HUBZone, WBE, WOSB, SBE, MBE, and 8A certified. We tell your stories!
###
Media Contact
Holly Houston, Impact Consulting Enterprises, 415-583-3706, hhouston@eimpactconsulting.com
Cheryl McCants, Impact Consulting Enterprises, 973-337-2028, cmccants@eimpactconsulting.com
SOURCE GovSpend