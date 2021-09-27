NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chexology, a groundbreaking technology that automates transactions involving the exchange of items for a claim ticket, such as luggage storage, coat check, personal items and more, today appointed Marianne Nichols as head of hospitality sales. Nichols will oversee all new business development efforts and increase revenue in new and existing hospitality markets.
"Marianne is a results-driven sales and business leader with over a decade of hospitality experience and a high-level of success," said Derek Pacqué, Chexology's founder and CEO. "With her depth of knowledge and ability to cultivate and develop relationships, she will be an invaluable asset as we evolve our sales efforts to large hotel groups, boutique hotels, casino hotels, resorts and so much more."
Nichols joins Chexology from Amadeus, a leading travel technology company, where she was a senior sales enablement manager. In this role, she managed and administered tools to train salespeople globally. During her time at Amadeus, she was also regional sales manager covering the Northeast territory where she handled prospecting and business development.
Nichols built her career as a hospitality sales professional at Residence Inn Boston Downtown/Seaport, Battery Wharf Hotel, Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center and Boston Harbor Hotel.
"This exciting new role will allow me to prioritize building meaningful and lasting relationships with clients while bringing innovative ideas and opportunities to Chexology's ever-growing global portfolio of products," said Nichols. "I'm joining Chexology at an important time. Chexology continues to develop eco-friendly solutions that digitize the hotel check-in and check-out process, further elevating the guest experience, saving staff time and eliminating the need for paper tickets."
In her free time, Nichols co-founded the Amadeus Women's East Coast Chapter, a women's network with the mission to empower women to connect, grow, advance and lead. Nichols earned her Bachelor of Arts in Humanities and Writing from Providence College in Providence, Rhode Island.
To learn more about Chexology or additional career opportunities, visit http://www.chexology.com.
About Chexology
Chexology (builders of CoatChex), the Shark Tank-featured company that digitally transformed the coat checking industry, uses groundbreaking technology to automate any transaction that involves the exchange of items for a claim ticket, such as luggage storage, coat check, rentals, personal items and more. The company eliminates millions of single-use paper claim tickets each year. Using a text-based application that modernizes checkrooms, Chexology delivers an unprecedented guest experience and provides data-driven insights to optimize hospitality management. Chexology's clients include Barclays Center, Circa Casino and Resort, House of Blues Boston, ICC Sydney, Javits Center, Live Nation, MoMA, among others. For more information about Chexology, visit http://www.chexology.com or follow @chexology on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Jake Kirsch, Chexology, 2245459314, jake@connectcomsinc.com
SOURCE Chexology