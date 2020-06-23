MUNDELEIN, Ill., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopia Global, Inc., a Mundelein, IL-based enterprise data management company, and an SAP Solution Extension partner, last week delivered several carloads of freshly purchased food and essential living supplies, to the Libertyville Township Food Pantry in Libertyville, IL in response to overwhelming community need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Utopia Global launched a community support initiative called Utopia CARES (uCARES). uCARES is focused on promoting diversity and supporting a variety of social and economic causes in our local communities.
"We are extremely grateful for Utopia's on-going commitment to the Libertyville Township Food pantry", said Kathleen O'Connor, Supervisor of the Libertyville Township Food Pantry. "Utopia and its employees have generously supported us throughout the years by volunteering at the pantry as well as making sizable donations. Their generosity will provide food for the most sensitive individuals and families in our community during a very difficult time. We are very thankful," added O'Connor.
"We have supported Libertyville Township Food Pantry for over 6 years. When we learned that our community food pantry was facing one of its' greatest shortages in recent history, we were immediately compelled to help. It was heart-warming to hear that our contribution helped care for several hundred families in the community," said Arvind J. Singh, CEO at Utopia Global, Inc.
About Utopia
Utopia Global, Inc. is a leading global data solutions company. Utopia's full suite of propriety software and consulting services enable enterprise-class clients to build, fix, and sustain high integrity data that serves as the foundation for their digital transformation initiatives. As SAP's worldwide partner for master data governance, Utopia is the exclusive developer of solution extensions for SAP Master Data Governance. Utopia's solutions portfolio helps organizations migrate to SAP S/4HANA® leveraging MDG as the bridge, and maintain data integrity between digital twins, across multiple systems of record. With over 17 years of innovative breakthroughs, Utopia firmly believes that "Perfect Data is Perfectly Possible." For further information, please visit www.utopiainc.com.