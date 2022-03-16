HICKORY HILLS, Ill., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As consumers' habits and needs change, a Chicago area vape shop is keeping pace with a variety of delivery and pick up options that are usually available only in other industries. The Burners Shop located at 9452 S. Roberts Rd in Hickory Hills, and online at https://theburnersshop.com, recognizes that during the pandemic and beyond, smoke and vape customers want choice and convenience at their fingertips.
The store and web site are staffed with team members trained to help consumers determine the best product for their needs. Local customers can order online and get their favorite smoke and vape products delivered to them within a 30 mile radius of the store in 30 minutes or less. Customers can track the real-time status of an active delivery straight from their desktop or mobile phones. All same day delivery orders include adult signature and ID verification upon delivery. All local delivery and website technology is powered by Smokeshopnear.me in Los Angeles, CA.
"We're excited to work with Smokeshopnear.me to offer our customers same day delivery, and to drive more customers to our local store and grow sales," said Mo Joudeh, CEO of Burner's. "From day one, our customers have been amazed by the convenience of same day delivery of our products straight to their homes."
With an emphasis on consumer education and customer service, The Burners Shop offers carefully curated products in a variety of categories including: vaping and hookah products as well as CBD Flower, Delta 9, accessories and apparel. It's also the home of the colorful Burner's Brand cones which are taking the industry by storm. Other brands found on the website include: Puffco, RAW, Lookah, Yocan and more.
For more information on Burner's Smoke Shop, visit https://theburnersshop.com/.
About The Burner Shop
The Burner Shop is a locally owned smoke/vape shop. Visit us online at https://theburnersshop.com/ or at our store located at: 9452 S. Roberts Rd. Hickory Hills, Ill. Please call us at 708-930-5968, or reach us by email at theburnersshop@gmail.com.
About Smokeshopnear.me
Smokeshopnear.me is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local Smoke Shops, Vape Shops and CBD Stores all across the United States. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for the Smoke, Vape and CBD industries, Smokeshopnear.me is bringing communities together one click at a time.
Media Contact
Mo Joudeh, Burners LLC, 7089305968, theburnersshop@gmail.com
