CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, today announced it has made the Chicago Top Workplaces 2021 list from the Chicago Tribune for a second year in a row. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
Wavicle's 2021 employee survey results reflected impressive marks on a variety of metrics, but the company saw its highest marks in categories including "Wavicle does things efficiently and well," "New ideas are encouraged," and "Encourages different points of view." These scores are particularly important to Wavicle as they underscore the company's dedication to an open, free-thinking culture that inspires innovation and creative solutions to its clients' data and analytics challenges.
"The fact that the Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces award is based directly on employee survey responses is incredibly powerful and meaningful. Each person at Wavicle is a part of making this a top workplace and our employees should be proud to see Wavicle on the list," said Naveen Venkatapathi, President and Managing Partner at Wavicle Data Solutions. "And I love that the company's top three scores focus on 'doing things well' and around new ideas and different points of view. Our teams' ability to come at customer challenges with an open mind and innovative thinking helps us deliver some of the best and most inventive data analytics solutions available."
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
Wavicle's second Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune is a part of an ongoing and prestigious list of awards Wavicle has amassed, including three years on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America, two years as a Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 company, and a Stevie Award in its "Big Data Solution" category.
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 500 company on its 2019, 2020, and 2021 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, by Crain's Chicago Business to its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago two years in a row, and a 2020 and 2021 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
