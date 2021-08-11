CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SupplyHive™ is proud to announce that President and Chief Executive Officer Lou Sandoval will be honored this fall as one of 50 selected executives joining the list of the 2021 Business Leaders of Color (BLC) presented by Chicago United. Chicago United is a nonprofit with a mission of achieving parity in economic opportunity for people of color by advancing multiracial leadership in corporate governance, expanding the talent pipeline for executive-level management and growing minority businesses.
Sandoval leads SupplyHive™, a Chicago-based technology company providing Supplier Performance Management (SPM) software that helps corporations improve efficiency by centralizing, standardizing, and automating the supplier performance process at scale.
"It is truly an honor to be recognized alongside some of the most talented leaders in Chicago's business community," he said. "Chicago United BLC is a great talent pool for some of America's largest publicly traded companies to identify diverse board-ready candidates to provide better insight for governance and market conditions."
SupplyHive™ Board Chairman Joseph High also added his congratulations to Sandoval.
"We are very excited for Lou to receive this distinguished honor from Chicago United," High said. "An acknowledgment like this presents the opportunity to highlight the powerful and positive contributions of diverse executives working in Chicago. These fine examples of business leaders will certainly inspire current and new generations of color to take bold and confident steps to forge their paths in the business world. We hope that this acknowledgment and these examples will help motivate all business leaders to reassess and accelerate their results in acquiring, developing, retaining and encouraging Black and Brown talent at all levels of their organization and the organizations in their ecosystem."
Choosing the members was an intense, months-long process with qualifications, skills and experience as determining factors. Sandoval joins a distinguished list of the 420 Business Leaders of Color recognized since 2003 which includes former first lady Michelle Obama and former McDonald's CEO Don Thompson. According to Chicago United, this list presents outstanding examples of what it means to overcome obstacles and biases to navigate the corporate landscape and ascend to leadership with boldness and confidence.
This year's members will be honored in a reception scheduled this fall. They will be officially introduced to the larger Chicago business community during the Chicago United Annual Bridge Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 18. The event attracts up to 1,000 of Chicago's most prominent business and civic leaders.
About SupplyHive™
Headquartered in Chicago, SupplyHive™ is a technology company that provides Supplier Performance Management (SPM) software designed to help corporations improve efficiency by centralizing, standardize, scale and automate the supplier performance process. SupplyHive™ uses the latest innovations of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to analyze the aggregated quantitative and qualitative data. Our user-friendly interface helps organizations hold suppliers accountable and deliver enhanced partnerships by measuring KPIs, analyzing trends and identifies disparities, automating action plans, and providing predictive analytics. For more information, visit https://www.SupplyHive.com.
About Chicago United:
Chicago United's mission is to achieve parity in economic opportunity for people of color by advancing multiracial leadership in corporate governance, expanding the talent pipeline for executive-level management, and growing minority businesses. For more information, visit https://www.chicago-united.org/.
