SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BRAVO, a mobile app and web-based platform, is for everyone in pursuit of making a living on their own terms through engaging their supporters with dynamic content and enriching relationships. This includes artists, creators, musicians, entertainers, podcasters, sports personalities, fitness instructors, and more. BRAVO continues to grow its platform through the hiring of key team members.
BRAVO leadership recently hired Julia Yu as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Julia has a successful career in guiding early-stage entrepreneurs in driving business and revenue strategies, with additional expertise in leading product development, project management, and business operations.
"We look for key leaders like Julia to help serve our community of creators while adding value to our team. With Julia's help, leadership, experience, and subject matter expertise, BRAVO will become the industry leading engagement platform that transforms and expands the creator economy," says BRAVO CEO, Maria Luna.
Julia was recognized by Forbes' 30 Under 30 Finance list in 2018 and has spent her entire career collaborating and creatively solving problems for growth-stage businesses. Julia has a diverse background in investment portfolios, spanning from fintech to marketplaces to crypto non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
"It's an extremely exciting time for BRAVO as we grow our team by hiring key people to further enhance our platform. Julia has an excellent track record in early-stage business growth and funding, as well as working with technologies like BRAVO. In the end, our goal is to support all artists, musicians, and content creators in living life on their own terms while monetizing their brands through monthly subscriptions and e-commerce options. Our platform empowers them to create and share content that connects with their fans and builds a community while sharing their unique gifts with the world. Julia is the right person to help us accomplish this mission," says Maria.
Julia holds a B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) in Mathematics and Computer Science and is based in Miami, Florida.
"I'm very excited to be a part of a team where the focus is positive social impact for content creators and their fans. My father is an artist and seeing his journey inspired me to work with the BRAVO team to continue supporting and uplifting the work of creative content creators. We're accomplishing this by enhancing our product development, strengthening our platform integrations, and pursuing partnerships that allow us to launch into new global markets. We've recently secured a partnership with a specialized marketing agency to help us execute our overall marketing strategy so we can focus on partnering with investors to help us fund our continual growth," says BRAVO COO, Julia Yu.
About BRAVO: Everyone in the creator economy can find the perfect home on BRAVO's web-app and mobile platform. BRAVO easily connects content creators with their biggest supporters in engaging and financially sustaining ways. BRAVO is built on inclusivity - meaning all users get access to the same platform features regardless of your fan base size. BRAVO is the only platform that gives its users the freedom to make a living on their own terms by offering reoccurring fan subscriptions and various e-commerce marketplace options such as exclusive videos, music, audio content, masterclasses, in-person/digital events and more. Come, join the BRAVO community – live wider, live deeper, live connected, live BRAVO. To learn more and get started, visit: http://www.trybravo.com.
Media Contact
David Scott, dave@trybravo.com, +1 6122098780, dave@trybravo.com
Dave Scott, BRAVO, 6122098780, dave@trybravo.com
SOURCE BRAVO