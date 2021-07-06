Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ChildWise Trends and Predictions 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details trends in media use and purchasing behaviour amongst 5 to 16 year olds over the last ten years, using data drawn from the publisher's annual Monitor Report, and uses this wealth of data to make predictions about future measurements.

Trends and Predictions 2021 covers:

  • Computer ownership
  • Internet access
  • Websites / Apps
  • Console ownership and time
  • Mobile ownership and usage
  • Children's television channels
  • Reading time and frequency
  • Magazines and comics
  • Money and self purchase

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction / Summary / Sample

Computers

  • Computers - Ownership
  • Computers - Internet Access
  • Computers - Favourite Websites/Apps

Gaming

  • Gaming - Console Ownership
  • Gaming - Console Brands
  • Gaming - Time Spent Playing

Mobile Phones

  • Mobile Phones - Ownership
  • Mobile Phones - Usage

Television

  • Television - Children's Channels

Reading

  • Reading - Time and Frequency
  • Reading - Magazines and Comics

Money and Spending

  • Money and Spending - Income
  • Money and Spending - Self-Purchase

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • Among Us
  • Apple
  • Fortnite
  • Google
  • Instagram
  • Microsoft
  • Minecraft
  • Netflix
  • Nintendo
  • Roblox
  • Snapchat
  • Sony
  • TikTok
  • Whatsapp
  • YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x68p5j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/child-media-use-and-purchasing-behaviour-report-2021-featuring-amazon-minecraft-whatsapp-tiktok-fortnite-apple-among-others-301326062.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.