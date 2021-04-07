Songs of Love Superhero Billy Bitcoin!

Songs of Love Superhero Billy Bitcoin!

 By Songs of Love Foundation

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Songs of Love Foundation became the first national children's charity to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency donations back in 2013. To celebrate its 25th Anniversary, Songs of Love has created Bitcoin superhero "Billy Bitcoin" who makes an appeal for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency donations. Since 1996, the Songs of Love Foundation has brought smiles to the faces of seriously ill children and teens by creating for each one of them a one-of-a-kind personalized "song of love" that is all about what they love in their lives. Over 36,000 children all over the world have experienced the thrill of receiving their very own "songs of love".

To see Billy Bitcoin in action and to donate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies visit songsoflove.org/billybitcoin.

Contact: John Beltzer, President and Founder- Songs of Love Foundation

Phone: 917-750-8222

Email: 306929@email4pr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-charity-creates-bitcoin-superhero-billy-bitcoin-to-encourage-bitcoin-donations-301263818.html

SOURCE Songs of Love Foundation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.