DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CompuChild franchise has been focused on bringing quality enrichment programs for children across the United States and Canada for more than 20 years. Historically, CompuChild's franchisees offered in-person STEM and STEAM programs for kids at elementary schools, after-school centers, preschools, community centers and several other venues. While there is no substitute for in-person education, especially for young children, the ongoing COVID crisis has made it imperative for everyone to adapt to online education. To make sure that CompuChild continued to enrich children despite the pandemic, the franchise launched various on-line enrichment programs for children throughout the pandemic and, as a result, the list of courses offered has grown significantly. By adopting this new and comprehensive content management platform, CompuChild's franchisees will be able to improve the quality and management of all the Entrepreneurial STEAM™-focused online and in-person enrichment programs that they offer.
With the adoption of this new content management platform, every CompuChild franchisee will get personalized access to a multitude of tools and resources to run and grow a successful entrepreneurship-focused children's after school enrichment programs franchise. Franchisees will be able to allow access to instructors, students, managers and staff based on their job function and needs. The system will be automatically upgraded when new programs are introduced. This new platform comes equipped with various class management features that instructors will be able to use to monitor progress, digital attendance, homework assignment, grades and tracking the time spent by each student online to go through the material. Teachers will be able to share reading and reference materials with students as a group and also on an individual basis. Contact, billing and payment information from parents are securely stored at a secured location with access control which can be customized based on the organizational structure. Franchisees will be able to organize their instructor base with a staff management system. The system's online scheduling feature is extremely helpful for scheduling classes, assignment submission deadlines and meeting management.
Talking about the new content management system, a senior spokesperson of CompuChild stated, "CompuChild franchise has more than quadrupled its program offering over the past two years. Not only have the number of programs gone up, but the focus area has also expanded beyond STEM and STEAM to incorporate financial awareness, communication and ethics. A comprehensive and technically advanced content management platform will not only enable our franchisees to manage our expanded and multidisciplinary enrichment programs, it will also equip them with the flexibility to offer these classes in both an online and in-person format. The implementation of this content management platform is a huge step forward for the franchise, as we are now fully prepared to bring our innovative and differentiated after-school enrichment programs to children in whichever format they prefer. COVID has presented significant challenges for the education industry but we have continued to move forward and find solutions to all those challenges in order to emerge from this pandemic as the top children's education franchise. Our various awards and honors and glowing recommendations from our franchisees are a testament to our sincere commitment to excellence."
About COMPUCHILD
The CompuChild franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten and elementary school level in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training and constant support to its franchisees, CompuChild strives to be the best children's education franchise. CompuChild's enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a very young age.
