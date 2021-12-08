DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's education franchise CompuChild has been offering STEM and STEAM focused after-school classes in the United States and Canada for more than 20 years. It's only recently that the franchise expanded its focus on entrepreneurship through technology, finance & business, communication, and ethics. CompuChild observes that while financial awareness education for children in public schools has been sub-par, several emerging businesses and established financial institutions have been trying to get children involved in making their own financial decisions as early as possible. In an effort to bridge the divide between education and business, CompuChild has launched innovative and interactive courses on personal finance and money management for elementary school children.
Results presented in "The Nation's Report Card on Financial Literacy" for 2021 indicated that almost two-thirds of the states in the United States earned a 'C' grade or worse for personal finance education. This annual report card is published by the American Public Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that was founded to help protect America's economic and national security interests through programs and services that support high-quality public education. Only 10% of the states received an 'A' grade which is predicated upon the requirement that children complete at least one stand-alone personal finance course before high-school graduation. This implies that 90% of the states are currently allowing students to graduate from high-school without having to pass any stand-alone personal finance course. After-school enrichment classes from CompuChild on personal finance and money management could help students offset this weakness in the public education system.
Talking about the newly launched programs, a senior spokesperson of CompuChild stated, "Over the recent years, we have seen various startups emerge that are offering debit cards that are specifically designed for kids. On the other hand, established leading financial institutions are also promoting their own debit cards for children. The idea is to let kids learn through real-life experience under the supervision of parents. While actual age limits could be lower, most of these products are best suited for early middle-school children. CompuChild's elementary school curricula helps introduce financial literacy to children earlier, so they are better prepared to benefit from these tools later on. We have worked hard to make our curricula relevant by seeking direct input and feedback from practicing financial advisors and investment professionals. Additionally, CompuChild is not a financial institution so the curricula that we develop provides an unbiased framework of financial decision making for children. We are looking forward to offering these highly differentiated and beneficial classes to children through our franchisees all over the country and internationally."
The CompuChild franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten and elementary school level in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training and constant support to its franchisees, CompuChild strives to be the best children's education franchise. CompuChild's enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a very young age.
