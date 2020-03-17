- First Quarter 2020 Net Revenue Up 20.6% Year-Over-Year to $51.4 Million - - First Quarter 2020 Gross Profit Up 51.6% Year-Over-Year to $25.8 Million - - First Quarter 2020 Operating Income was $2.1 Million, Compared with Operating Loss of $2.2 Million in the Prior Year Period - - Declares a Special Cash Dividend of $0.145 per Ordinary Share or $0.58 per ADS -