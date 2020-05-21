- Second Quarter 2020 Net Revenue Up 8.1% Year-Over-Year to $41.9 Million - - Second Quarter 2020 Gross Profit Up 38.1% Year-Over-Year to $21.4 Million - - Second Quarter 2020 Operating Income was $1.3 Million, Compared with Operating Loss of $4.1 Million in the Prior Year Period - - Second Quarter 2020 Net Income attributable to CDEL was $4.3 Million, Compared with Net Loss attributable to CDEL of $3.9 Million in the Prior Year Period -