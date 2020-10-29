Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China E-Commerce Payment Market by Segment (Apparel, Electronics, Travel, Household, Health, Grocery), Payment Method (Bank Transfer, Card, Digital Wallet, & Others), Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's E-commerce Payment Market is expected to be USD 5.5 Billion by 2026.

China is an online shopping behemoth, and its e-commerce payment market is worth trillion-dollars. China's online shopping payment market significance to the rest of the world is hard to ignore. As it has a huge populace with booming access to digital technology means that sales have risen at a prodigious rate in recent years.

There are four popular methods of payment online: Bank Transfer, Pay by Card, Digital Wallet, and Online Payment by Third Parties:

  • Bank Transfer: In this mode, money is transferred from one bank account to another.
  • Card Payment: In this mode, payments are made through credit or debit cards. The use of the credit card in China is irregular, and debits cards are more popular.
  • Digital Wallet: A digital wallet, also known as "e-wallet" is a software program that securely allows clients to make electronic transactions with another party. For example: In 2008, Alipay officially introduced its mobile e-wallet.
  • Digital Payment: Digital Payment by third parties is a different form of online payment. It was introduced by e-commerce companies to eliminate the loss of trust in online transactions between guests. For example: In 2003, Alibaba (business-to-business e-commerce portal) introduced Alipay - an online digital payment solution based on escrow, where Alibaba held the money until the buyer signed off on receiving the goods.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. China E-commerce Payment Market

6. Market Share - China E-commerce Payment Market
6.1 By Segment
6.2 By Payment Method

7. Segment - China E-commerce Payment Market
7.1 Clothing and Apparel
7.2 Consumer Electronics Market
7.3 Travel Market
7.4 Household Goods Market
7.5 Health & Beauty Market
7.6 Groceries Market
7.7 Others Market

8. Payment Method - China E-commerce Market
8.1 Bank Transfer
8.2 Card
8.3 Digital Wallets
8.4 Cash
8.5 Others

9. Company Analysis
9.1 ICBC Bank
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
9.1.3 Revenue
9.2 Bank of China
9.3 Alipay
9.4 Wechat
9.5 UnionPay

