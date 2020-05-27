DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China IoT Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chinese IoT market is expected to witness a significant growth with the CAGR of approximately 22.7% during the forecast period.
China is estimated to be the leading IoT market in Asia-Pacific region. The market size of the China's IoT market is estimated to be $56.4 billion in 2017. The IoT in the appearance of the Internet Plus part of Made in China 2025 plan is considered as a big deal in an economy has vast potential. Increasing number of smart phone users in China is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the market.
Rising investments from telecommunication companies has been one of the major factors driving the market growth. For instance, China's telecom companies made a big announcement to invest about $180 billion from 2015 to 2017 in both fixed-line and wireless connectivity.
The cloud computing acts as a strategic priority for government and it has been included it in the nation's 12th Five-Year Plan. Moreover, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) launched pilot cloud schemes in collaboration with Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. These schemes were implemented in five cities including Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Wuxi.
Some of the major players operating in the China IoT market include Dell EMC, Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., and others. These players adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition and product launch to strengthen their presence in China market.
This report covers:
1. Comprehensive research methodology of China IoT market.
2. This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
3. An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
4. Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting China IoT market.
5. Insights about market determinants which are stimulating China IoT market.
6. Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
7. Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Summary
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
1.2. Market Breakdown
1.2.1. By Segments
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Rules & Regulations
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Company Share Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Key Company Analysis
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. China IoT Market by Infrastructure
5.1.1. Platform
5.1.2. Mobile Networks and Access Technologies
5.1.3. Cloud Solutions/Storage and Processing
5.1.4. Analytics
5.1.5. Security
5.2. China IoT Market by Vertical
5.2.1. Healthcare
5.2.1.1. Health
5.2.1.2. Pharmaceuticals Segment
5.2.1.3. Biotechnology
5.2.2. Energy
5.2.3. Public & Services
5.2.3.1. Government
5.2.3.2. BFSI
5.2.3.3. Others (Hospitality and Entertainment)
5.2.4. Transportation
5.2.4.1. Aerospace
5.2.4.2. Automotive
5.2.4.3. Rails and Systems
5.2.4.4. Marine
5.2.5. Retail
5.2.6. Individuals
5.2.7. Others (Manufacturing)
5.3. China IoT Market by Application
5.3.1. Smart Home
5.3.2. Smart Wearables
5.3.3. Smart Cities
5.3.4. Smart Grid
5.3.5. IoT Industrial Internet
5.3.6. IoT Connected Cars
5.3.7. IoT Connected Healthcare
5.3.8. Others (Toys and Drones)
6. Company Profiles
6.1. Dell EMC
6.2. Apple Inc.
6.3. Amazon Web Services
6.4. AT&T Inc.
6.5. Blackberry
6.6. Cisco Systems Inc.
6.7. HCL Technologies
6.8. Ericsson
