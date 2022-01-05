OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotech Technologies, a leading distributor of wireless modules launches a program offering a 30% discount on modules (limit of 5 units, one order per project).

"Novotech wants to help companies get IoT application up and running as quickly as possible. We also do not want price to be a barrier for innovation in the IoT space." says Steve Shock, VP Marketing. "Starting today, Novotech will offer same-day shipping on all in-stock modules at 30% off MSRP for new projects."

Steve continues "We've heard from customers that they often need more than one quantity of a specific module. Or they need multiple versions of a module. Our program will help reduce the burden on the R&D budget and speed up getting products through the testing phase."

Novotech carries a large inventory of the most popular 5G, 4G/LTE, CAT M/NB IoT, Bluetooth, and WiFi modules. We supply modules from Telit, Thales, Sequans, SparkLAN and many other manufacturers.

Refer to the chart below for a complete list of modules included in this promotion.

For more information on this program including a full list of modules, EVKs, and Development Kits, go to the Novotech Module Discount Program Webpage.

Modules

Manufacturer

SKU

Description

Thales/Gemalto

L30960-N4600-A100

PLS62-W Rel 1 Module

Thales/Gemalto

L30960-N4400-A200

ELS61-US Rel 2 Module

Thales/Gemalto

L30960-N3400-A400

PLS8-E Rel 4 Module

Thales/Gemalto

L30960-N6250-A120

EXS62-W Rel 1.2 Module

Thales/Gemalto

L30960-N6520-A100

PLS63-W LTE World-module

Thales/Gemalto

L30960-N3400-A400

PLS8-E Rel 4 Module

Thales/Gemalto

L30960-N7020-A100

EXS62-W Rel 1.2 Module

Thales/Gemalto

L30960-N6250-A120

EXS82-W Rel.1.2

Thales/Gemalto

L30960-N6200-A120

mPLS83-X A, mPCIe IoT Modem card

Thales/Gemalto

L30960-N6300-A100

TX62-W REL 1.4

Telit

ME310G1WW01T010100

ME310G1-WW LTE CatM1/NB2 Module

Telit

ME910G1WW01T010100

ME910G1-WW LTE CatM1/NB2 Module

Telit

WE866C6P000T001000

WE866C6-P Wi-Fi Module

Telit

LE910C1NA08T087700

LE910C1-NA Module

Telit

LE910C1NF08T087600

LE910C1-NF Module

Telit

LE910C4NF08T087600

LE910C4-NF Module

Telit

LEPCIC1NF08T087600

LE910C1-NF (or LE910-PCI) mPCIe Module

Telit

LEPCIC4NF06T067200

LE910C4-NF Module

Telit

ME310G1W101T010100

ME310G1-W1 LTE CatM1/NB2 Module

Telit

ME910C1WW05T090100

ME910C1-WW LTE Cat M1/NB1 Module

Telit

ME910G1W101T010100

ME910G1-W1 LTE Cat M1/NB2 Module

About Novotech Technologies: Through partnerships with many of the world's most advanced IoT manufacturers, Novotech is a leading distributor of IoT products, services, and solutions. Established in 2001, Novotech has headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, with offices throughout Canada and the United States. Visit us at www.novotech.com

Media Contact:

Steve Shock

613-280-1900

326930@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chip-shortage-causing-a-slowdown-in-iot-development-novotech-launched-a-program-to-help-ramp-up-development-301454058.html

SOURCE Novotech Technologies Inc.

