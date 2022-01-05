OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotech Technologies, a leading distributor of wireless modules launches a program offering a 30% discount on modules (limit of 5 units, one order per project).
"Novotech wants to help companies get IoT application up and running as quickly as possible. We also do not want price to be a barrier for innovation in the IoT space." says Steve Shock, VP Marketing. "Starting today, Novotech will offer same-day shipping on all in-stock modules at 30% off MSRP for new projects."
Steve continues "We've heard from customers that they often need more than one quantity of a specific module. Or they need multiple versions of a module. Our program will help reduce the burden on the R&D budget and speed up getting products through the testing phase."
Novotech carries a large inventory of the most popular 5G, 4G/LTE, CAT M/NB IoT, Bluetooth, and WiFi modules. We supply modules from Telit, Thales, Sequans, SparkLAN and many other manufacturers.
Refer to the chart below for a complete list of modules included in this promotion.
For more information on this program including a full list of modules, EVKs, and Development Kits, go to the Novotech Module Discount Program Webpage.
About Novotech Technologies: Through partnerships with many of the world's most advanced IoT manufacturers, Novotech is a leading distributor of IoT products, services, and solutions. Established in 2001, Novotech has headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, with offices throughout Canada and the United States. Visit us at www.novotech.com.
