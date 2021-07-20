CAMPBELL, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHIUSHUI, the women's clothing brand, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for emerging enterprises, Centric SMB. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
CHIUSHUI is the flagship brand of View Industrial, a leading women's apparel company in Zhejiang. View Industrial integrates design, production and sales across three mid to high-end brands: CHIUSHUI, COCOON and FAIRY.
E-commerce has gained momentum for CHIUSHUI and the brand now manages over 5,000 SKUs. However, CHIUSHUI's technical, design, production and materials planning departments encountered challenges in sharing information and lacked a standardized system to manage production processes, materials and styles.
CHIUSHUI urgently needed to establish a collaborative platform that would integrate its database with other business systems in order to guarantee rapid supply chain responses, control product development and synchronize data.
CHIUSHUI selected Centric SMB, the SaaS PLM solution for emerging brands. With Centric SMB, CHIUSHUI expects to shorten product development and production cycle times for a faster market response, reduce product management costs, cut resource waste, improve information sharing, increase on-time delivery rates and build a standardized system for future R&D.
"We expect to share information through PLM to avoid repetitive work and help the company to become more professional," says the PLM Project Manager at CHIUSHUI.
The project's primary goals are to enhance transparency, collaboration, standardization, efficiency and rapid progress through responsive management.
"The Centric Team makes the whole process transparent and reassures everyone. We believe the Centric PLM will play a decisive role in achieving business goals and our users to embrace it," concludes Ms. Chen Min, General Manager at CHIUSHUI.
"We are happy to announce that CHIUSHUI has chosen to partner with us," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "CHIUSHUI's e-commerce business is in an energetic phase of rapid development and we look forward to creating a solid digital foundation for their future growth."
CHIUSHUI (http://www.qsyr.com)
As a renowned joint-stock company specializing in women's apparel, View Industrial integrates design, production and sales. The Company has established three mid to high-end women's apparel brands: "CHIUSHUI", "COCOON" and "FAIRY". It currently has more than 200,000 m2 of production and office space in Yonghua Street, Xiacheng District and in the Xiaoshan Economic and Technological Development Zone. Following years of development, View Industrial has become a leading company in the women's apparel industry in Zhejiang.
CHIUSHUI is the flagship brand of View Industrial. "Where's she I need? Beyond the stream. Upstream I go. The way is long." This elegant verse from the classical Book of Songs elucidates the meaning of CHIUSHUI. Nowadays, the modern CHIUSHUI is symbolized by intellectual, fashionable and feminine working women. CHIUSHUI pursues the perfect fusion of life and self. It represents the relentless quest of harmony between people and clothing and illustrates the metamorphosis and growth of women over the years, restoring to women their originality and sense of self.
