The Midwest's Biggest Tribute to Chocolate is Back after a 3-Year Pandemic Hiatus!

LONG GROVE, Ill. , April 22, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The beloved Chocolate Festival will return to the historic streets and parkways of downtown Long Grove for the first time in three years, May 20 to 22.    After a long pandemic hiatus, organizers of this season's Chocolate Fest are stepping things up with three days of live music, family activities, chocolate vendors, and chocolate experiences! Tickets, which are only $5, are now on sale through http://www.longgrove.org/festivals/chocolatefest.

Chocolate Row

Above anything else, Chocolate Fest is known for its amazing array of chocolate – i.e., foods and drinks everyone loves made with or dipped in chocolate. Chocolate Row on Robert Parker Coffin Road (closed to traffic) is where vendors from far and near will be dishing out delectable treats like chocolate donuts, chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate cupcakes, cake pops, cocoa bombs, chocolate truffles, chocolate croissants, chocolate eclairs, chocolate macarons, hand-dipped fine chocolates, chocolate covered funnel cakes, chocolate popcorn, chocolate cotton candy, frozen hot chocolate, and much more.

Chocolate Experiences

Meanwhile, visitors can engage in a "sensorium of chocolate" at this year's new Chocolate Tasting Experiences located around the fest. The Chocolate Tasting Experiences are replacing the Chocolate Experience Tent of previous years, with more of a focus on pairings and tastings. More information on the Chocolate Tasting Experiences will be announced in subsequent press release as well as posted soon to the website.

Chocolate Music

As always, Chocolate Fest will host multiple stages of live entertainment and music, from stripped down acoustic artists to Chicago's biggest party bands, sprinkled throughout the historic town. The main stage lineup is as follows:

Friday, May 20

09:00PM - 11:00PM - Eliminator

06:30PM - 08:20PM - MellenCougar

04:30PM - 06:00PM - David Paige Band

02:30PM - 04:00PM - TBD at time of release

12:00PM - 02:00PM – TBD at time of release

Saturday, May 21

09:00PM - 11:00PM - Sixteen Candles

07:00PM - 08:20PM - How Rude

05:00PM - 6:30PM - Industrial Drive

03:00PM - 04:30PM - Six on Friday

01:30PM - 02:30PM - AD3 Trio

12:00PM - 01:00PM - School of Rock Arlington Heights

Sunday, May 22

04:00PM - 06:00PM - Mr. Blotto

01:30PM - 03:30PM - Good Time Heroes

12:00PM - 01:00PM - School of Rock Barrington

Chocolate Activities

For the young and young at heart, Chocolate Fest 2022 will include a dedicated children's area with complimentary throwback games and thrilling entertainment. Chocolate Fest also marks the official opening of the spring shopping season in town, with village merchants featuring their own decadent chocolate-themed specialties and sales throughout the event weekend. It's the perfect time for visitors to explore and fall in love with a sweet old friend – historic downtown Long Grove.

Chocolate Fest Summary Detail

Dates: May 20, 21, 22    

Location: Historic Downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Rd, Long Grove, IL 60047

Hours: Fri, 12 pm10 pm, Sat, 10 am10 pm, Sun, 10 am6 pm

Website: https://longgrove.org/festivals/chocolatefest/

Parking: limited complimentary in all public lots in downtown Long Grove, ride sharing is recommended/encouraged

Press Photos: can be obtained by contacting jody(at)grimaldipr(dot)com

Media Contact

Jody Grimaldi, Grimaldi Public Relations, 6304700044, jody@grimaldipr.com

 

SOURCE Chocolate Festival

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.