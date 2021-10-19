THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chord Group Limited ("Chord Group") is pleased to announce the launch of Anguilla's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) – Virtual City.
Mr. Kyle Hodge, Hon. Minister of Economic Development, Investment, Commerce, Information Technology & Natural Resources states, "Like many countries across the region, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the tourism industry, propelling many to re-evaluate areas for investment, The Government of Anguilla continues to embrace all investments in tourism infrastructure including niche areas such as marina development and other innovative and unique offerings. But to further identify diverse areas for investment, we are pleased to have implemented the Anguilla Special Economic Zone Act 2020, inviting investors to pursue the development of special economic zones to conduct business, as applicable business and trade laws are different from the norm. Through the SEZ legislation, the Chord Group is the exclusive Developer establishing, operating and administering SEZs within Anguilla benefitting from a range of incentives and Government support."
The Chord Group Virtual City offering will enable businesses worldwide to have access to a regulated e-commerce platform and easily work with SEZ companies around the world while also exploring new markets and investment opportunities digitally. The Virtual City License simplifies the work and life of entrepreneurs and businesses through the following key features: 1. An SEZ company incorporated in Anguilla, operating virtually and online; 2. Low costs and few administrative burdens; 3. Access to AZUR Global and inter-SEZ commerce and trade; 4. Access to new customers, markets and investment opportunities; 5. Participation in virtual companies' directory; and 6. Access to global banking and financial services.
About The Chord Group
"The Chord Group establishes, builds and operates Knowledge-Based Special Economic Zones."
The Chord Group is well positioned to provide an integrated service delivery for Governments and Corporations acting initially as Advisor for the feasibility and design, then as Developer of new clusters through to Operator of the established zones.
Over the past decades, the Chord Group has helped businesses, industries and governments around the world attract foreign direct investment, stimulate economic growth, and create knowledge-based jobs by developing, marketing and managing 'Best-of-Breed' Special Economic Zones. The Chord Group help clients build wealth through a full range of strategic, operational and technology solutions.
The Chord Group works within the worldwide knowledge economy, operating as 'Innovators and Accelerators'; focused on creating SEZs that promote free trade flow and new economies based around mutually dependent and complementary industry clusters.
About Special Economic Zones
A SEZ is a designated area in a country that is subject to unique economic regulations that differ from other areas in the same country. The SEZ regulations tend to be conducive to foreign direct investment. Conducting business in a SEZ typically implies that the company will receive incentives. A SEZ will positively foster economic benefits including increased trade, jobs creation, and global competitiveness for the country and its citizens.
