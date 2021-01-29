LONDON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chordant, the cloud-based data exchange technology leader and Panga SAS, France's prize-winning start-up specialising in distributed local network architecture, today announced a collaboration initiative to build and deliver highly resilient data management solutions for cities and regions.
Chordant's Mobility Data Exchange, Convex, enables new data centric solutions by sharing, transforming, and integrating dynamic structured and unstructured data between organisations and systems. Sitting at the intersection between Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Intelligent Transport Infrastructure, Digitised Freight and Logistics and Mobility-based Services, the facility collaborates with different parts of the mobility eco-system to enable data-driven initiatives that will help governments ensure that transportation is safer, cleaner, and better.
Panga, a start-up based in La Rochelle, France, aims to unlock the value of data that is generated by smart digital sources in buildings and towns, both indoors and outdoors, to provide solutions for edge data aggregation (sensors, video, documents, reports etc.) where it's needed – close to the user. Seeing real estate and smart cities as a set of services for users to choose from in a given territory, the B-NOS® allows a unique way to connect services and users, monitor macro and micro usage, plug autonomous devices and empower Edge-Al.
Chordant's President, Mika Rasinkangas comments:
"We all like to believe that data is the new 'gold', and yet, organisations have failed to acknowledge that it can be both valuable and dangerous. Gartner's data research presents that whilst data assets currently have a book value of twice the market average, companies can lose millions if data is mismanaged. Integrating Panga's performance edge capability with Chordant's renowned centralised data exchange technology enables public and private organisations to maximise the value they can extract from their data, securely."
Cyril Banos, Panga's CEO says, "Digital services and data continuously change our lives at an ever-increasing pace. Now that IoT has connected data and devices closer to users, our whole conception of infrastructures is upside down. Edge and grid computing are bringing value and instantaneous services, whilst reinforcing cybersecurity and reducing the environmental footprint. By interconnecting an intermediate layer, like Panga's Operating System, to world class data exchange solution like Convex, public and private organisations can deploy an ecosystem of applications in a glimpse."
About Panga
Panga provides an edge-based end to end solution with a unique and an innovative digital architecture to connect any device, legacy, IoT or ERP, to a resilient and scalable Network Operating System, the B-NOS®. Packages offer business customers options to include ad hoc services and deploy additional connections. Panga has been recognized and awarded for its innovative solution for Digital Infrastructure as well as a leading new way for Sustainable & Privacy by Design IT.
About Chordant
Chordant provides dynamic data exchange solutions that enable our customers to build and operate new mobility solutions that rely on shared data. Our services power data-driven applications for Cities & Regions, Connected & Autonomous Mobility and Complex Infrastructure & Facilities. Chordant has been recognized by numerous analyst firms and organizations for its industry-leading solutions. For more information, visit: http://www.chordant.io.
