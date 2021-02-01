LONDON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chordant today announced that it onboarded Beam Connectivity onto Convex, the global mobility data exchange, following their successful selection into the Zenzic CAM Scale-Up programme.
Convex enables subscribers like Beam Connectivity to share, transform and integrate their dynamic vehicle and mobility data with 3rd party services and systems. Sitting at the intersection between Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Intelligent Transport Infrastructure, Digitised Freight and Logistics and Mobility-based Services, Convex collaborates with different parts of the mobility eco-system to enable data-driven solutions and services that will help ensure that transportation is safer, cleaner, and better.
Beam Connectivity, a start-up based in Cirencester, England, aims to unlock the value of data that is generated by vehicle fleets. Their Connected Vehicle as a Service (CVaaS) is a robust platform connecting vehicles, cloud, IT infrastructure and mobile apps. The CVaaS solution includes all the hardware, software, and cellular services required for a fully functioning connectivity platform.
"Chordant is delighted to onboard the Beam team into our Convex service, to help them further develop their services towards the CAM eco-system," says Chordant's President Mika Rasinkangas. "I'm excited to see how this collaboration will drive the development of connected and self-driving mobility services."
The Zenzic Cam Scale-Up programme awarded five UK self-driving technology SMEs and start-ups – Angoka, Beam Connectivity, Eatron Technologies, Helix Technologies, and RoboK, the unique opportunity to test their products on world-leading CAM Testbed UK facilities. Supported by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, and delivered in partnership with Plug and Play, the five winning start-ups have access to a shared pot of £500,000 in grant funding and support to allow them to quickly deliver better solutions to the market.
"Beam Connectivity are delighted to have won a place on the Zenzic CAM Scale-Up programme. During this programme we will measure the low latency and high connection robustness of our Connected Vehicle as a Service platform," says Thomas Sors, CEO of Beam Connectivity. "We look forward to working with Chordant during the programme, demonstrating that we can integrate with their Convex platform and send live vehicle data to it."
About Beam Connectivity
Beam Connectivity aim to unlock the value of data that is generated by vehicle fleets. Their Connected Vehicle as a Service (CVaaS) is a high performance and end-to-end platform connecting vehicles, cloud, IT infrastructure and mobile apps. The CVaaS solution includes all the hardware, software, and cellular services required for a fully functioning connected vehicle platform. For more information, visit: https://www.beamconnectivity.com/
To contact: hello@beamconnectivity.com
About Chordant
Chordant provides dynamic data exchange solutions that enable our customers to build and operate new mobility solutions that rely on shared data. Our services power data-driven applications for Cities & Regions, Connected & Autonomous Mobility and Complex Infrastructure & Facilities. Chordant operates Convex (convexglobal.io), the mobility data exchange for the Connected and Autonomous Mobility ecosystem and is a lead partner in CAM Testbed UK. Chordant has been recognized by numerous analyst firms and organizations for its industry-leading solutions. For more information, visit: http://www.chordant.io
Chordant and its logo are trademarks of Chordant, Inc. All other company or product names, brands, trademarks, and logos are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Chordant Contact:
Nicola Hare: chordantmedia@chordant.io
Media Contact
Nicola Hare, Chordant, +447943975842, nicola.hare@chordant.io
SOURCE Chordant