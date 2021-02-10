JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hainsworth Company, http://www.BravoBear.com, an innovator of children's positive value and character building books, is thrilled to announce that the company is offering it's wonderful children's book series as downloadable audiobooks through Audible.com for only $2.77 per title. https://www.audible.com/search?keywords=bravo+bear&ref=a_hp_t1_header_search
The Bravo Bear adventure book series consists of 14 real to life adventure books specifically designed to build strong reading skills and to illustrate to children winning skills and build a strong sense of self worth and esteem. Children who read the Bravo Bear series are provided a strong positive influence that builds a foundation for a lifetime of significant benefits. The stakes for children are high, character building at the early ages of development will have a wonderful lifelong effect on a child's personality and behavior. Research shows that people develop the majority of their lifelong behavior patterns by the time they reach the age of seven years.
"I am happy the Bravo Bear series is now available as downloadable audiobooks. Positive influences for kids are really needed now. This is another way for parents to get this book series into their children's hands. I look forward to reaching even more kids and having a larger impact" stated company President Christian Hainsworth.
For more information on this book series offer, please visit the Company's website at http://www.bravobear.com, call 561-262-7174 or email at christian@bravobear.com
