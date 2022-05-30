Leading French gymnastics brand partners with Centric Software® to speed product development and increase agility
CAMPBELL, Calif., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christian Moreau, leading French gymnastics apparel brand, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. https://www..centricsoftware.com/l/35842/2022-05-25/w912qn [Centric Software __title__ Centric Software] provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Founded in 1984 in Saint-Michel-sur-Rhône, Christian Moreau is the official apparel supplier of the French gymnastics team. The Made-in-France brand is known for its creativity and technical expertise in design and manufacturing and is strong at patternmaking, cutting, sublimation, screen printing and rhinestone application.
Christian Moreau was acquired in 2020 by Benoît Deves, Philippe Frescaline and Amélie Rivoire, who now runs the company. One of Rivoire's first priorities was to implement a Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to streamline business processes and modernize the company's branding and product portfolio.
"Our product catalog is enormous as each customer can intricately customize their leotard and this leads to a complex product nomenclature," says Amélie Rivoire, CEO at Christian Moreau. "Currently we use an ERP system to manage our bills of material (BOM) by product and size."
In order to reduce product development timelines, the company knew they needed to streamline and structure their business processes. Their ERP, acquired two years ago, could not support their business transformation goals.
Both Christian Moreau's Artistic Director and Production Director had experience using Centric PLM in the past and were impressed with its performance. After evaluating two software solutions, the leadership team chose Centric Software as their digital transformation partner.
"The simplified BOM management in Centric PLM appealed to us and we expect product development to be 2 to 4 times faster," says Amélie Rivoire. "And, we will have a modern, easy-to-use, digital tool that will connect the entire company."
"We are proud that Christian Moreau has selected Centric PLM as the foundation for their digital transformation and modernization projects," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We know that they will continue to support gymnasts by creating innovative and original apparel of the highest quality and technical standards."
Christian Moreau (http://www.christian-moreau.com)
Christian Moreau is a French brand created in 1984 specializing in gymnastics apparel and leotards. They are committed to bringing innovation to the world of leotards by using new materials and developing new manufacturing techniques to better serve gymnasts. Moreau leotards are made in France, in their workshops in Saint-Michel-sur-Rhône (Loire).
