New Xenon and RGB pure laser projectors add to leading lineup of cinema solutions. Visit Christie in Milano Ballroom I and V at CinemaCon
LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie® is excited to gather and engage with the cinema industry for CinemaCon, taking place April 25-28 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. For over 20 years, Christie has showcased its industry-leading cinema technology at the industry's premiere gathering of cinema exhibition professionals as the preferred projection provider for the industry, and 2022 will be no different. In Milano Ballrooms I and V, a range of technology to meet the needs of every screen size will be on display, including the launch of new projectors.
"We're thrilled to celebrate CinemaCon 2022 with the launch of new products," says Brian Claypool, executive vice president, Cinema, Christie. "From Xenon, RGBe to Christie Real|Laser™, VIVE audio and a plethora of service options that provide peace of mind, Christie is committed to creating innovative solutions for cinemas of all sizes that differentiate the experience and make ownership of our products economical and easy. We have the widest range of advanced solutions for cinemas on the market, and we're excited to introduce new Xenon and RGB pure laser projectors at the show."
New projection solutions designed to engage moviegoers
Christie will showcase its latest innovations including the CP4425-RGB and the CP4435-RGB pure laser projectors. Featuring CineLife+™ electronics and Real|Laser illumination™ for bright, immersive content, these projectors are ideal for mainstream theatres. With over 50,000 hours of stable DCI brightness, they afford many years of low maintenance operation for an advanced, yet affordable, cinema solution. Attendees will see the CP4425-RGB in action, lighting up some of the latest trailers on screen, while Christie Vive™ Audio brings in the sound in the Milano Ballroom V.
Also launching at CinemaCon are the Christie CP2420-Xe and CP4420-Xe projectors. Featuring Xenolite® lamps designed for longer lamp life than ever before, and Cinelife+ electronics which offer massive advancements in signal processing and ease of use, these projectors offer reliable performance with the lowest acquisition costs in the industry.
Welcome guests back to theatres with help from Christie
Christie's Professional Services is a trusted service provider, helping exhibitors prolong the life of their systems with tailored solutions. Services include proactive maintenance, extended parts coverage, troubleshooting, onsite services and remote monitoring capabilities. While at CinemaCon speak with members of the Professional Services team in Milano Ballroom I and gain additional insight into their comprehensive service and support offering.
The safest place at CinemaCon
Designed to add another layer of defense to indoor spaces, including cinemas, Christie CounterAct™ with patented Care222®, will be active in Milano I. The first UV disinfection technology developed for use around people, Christie CounterAct uses proprietary filtered far-UVC light to eliminate 99% of pathogens on surfaces in indoor spaces, including the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19, influenza, bacteria, and other antibiotic-resistant superbugs by damaging the DNA or RNA of the pathogen, which leaves them unable to reproduce and infect humans.
Trusted in cinemas around the world
From trailers in the Milano Ballroom V to new full movie screenings and product presentations by CinemaCon management and the world's leading content providers on a massive screen in The Colosseum, Christie projectors are on show for attendees at Caesars Palace. Visit us at CinemaCon to learn more about why Christie cinema projectors are used by world-leading exhibitors.
About Christie®
Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP: 6925). Christie revolutionized the movie industry with the launch of digital cinema projection, and since 1929 has embraced innovation and broken many technology barriers. Our technology, paired with the support of professional services to design, deploy and maintain installations, inspires exceptional experiences. Christie solutions are used around the world, from the largest mega-events to the smallest boardrooms, and include advanced RGB pure laser projection, SDVoE technology, content management, image processing, LED displays, and Christie CounterAct™ far-UVC disinfection solution with patented Care222® technology. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com.
Media Contact
Carmen Benyair, Christie, (519)593-3588, carmen.benyair@christiedigital.com
SOURCE Christie