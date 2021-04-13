HOUSTON, Apr. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christine Hollinden, Principal and Founder of Hollinden | marketers + strategists in Houston was named the University of Houston-Victoria (UHV) 2021 Distinguished Alumna. This honor is bestowed on a graduate whose accomplishments, character, and service represent the ideals and values of UHV. Hollinden was recognized during the UHV Virtual Alumni Celebration on Microsoft Teams on Friday, April 9. Hollinden's acceptance speech can be found here.
"I am honored to be selected as the 2021 Distinguished Alumna," said Hollinden. "My experience at UHV built the solid foundation upon which I built my career. I am so grateful for the education and opportunities offered by UHV. Now, being able to give back through both financial support and volunteerism brings everything full circle."
Hollinden, a native of Lolita, Texas, earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from UHV in 1985. The quality and affordability of education at UHV attracted Hollinden, and she was able to pay for her education through scholarships, multiple jobs, and a little help from her parents.
"Christine personifies all that UHV could hope to find in one of our alumni as a highly accomplished and respected entrepreneur and marketer," said Jesse Pisors, UHV's Vice President for Advancement and External Relations. "In addition to being successful professionally, Christine has given generously of her time and talent to her alma mater by serving on the UHV Campaign Leadership Committee, helping lead the university's strategic planning initiative, and providing financial support to UHV Athletics."
Hollinden found the professors at UHV to be dedicated to making sure students were well-equipped to succeed, she said. The small class sizes created an interactive experience where professors integrated real-world work experience with textbook lessons.
"That experience helped me gain confidence and encouraged me to find my voice," Hollinden said. "I learned to speak up and speak out, and to seize opportunities and run with them because no one will run for you."
In 1993, Hollinden founded, Hollinden | marketers + strategists. She is an active member and supporter of several professional organizations, serves as a regular guest lecturer at universities, and is a frequent guest speaker at industry conferences for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Association for Accounting Marketing, Exit Planning Institute, and the BDO Alliance, among others. Prior to starting her firm, she held marketing positions with KPMG, Coopers & Lybrand (now PwC) and Grant Thornton. Hollinden was the UHV Fall 2018 commencement speaker and has been the keynote speaker at numerous other UHV events. Her firm has received multiple industry and community accolades, including numerous fastest-growing honors and a multitude of design and marketing awards.
She is active on both the national and community level, serving as a member of many committees and professional organizations, including the Board of Directors of the Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation, Association for Accounting Marketing communications committee, Advisory Council for the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University and the Board of Directors for the Aggie Angel Network. She also serves as Bailli (President) for Chaine des Rotisseurs-Houston, a global wine and food society. Additionally, she is on the faculty of two national programs – the Certified Exit Planning Advisor program through the Exit Planning Institute and the Certified Value Growth Advisor program.
