FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chroma Systems Solutions, a leading provider of power conversion automated test equipment, releases a new line of single and three channel programmable 1U DC Power Supplies. Chroma's new high power programmable 62000E DC Power Supplies provide three isolated 1.7kW channels with independent control of voltage, current, and measurement. Single channel units provide 1.7kW, 3.4kW, and 5kW output; up to 20kW in parallel. In total, the 62000E series is comprised of 28 fixed-range and auto-range output models in total with current ratings up to 22.5A and voltage ratings up to 1200V.
The 62000E DC power supply provides constant voltage (CV) and constant current (CC) modes for switching the output to meet testing requirements. Along with Chroma's integral settings for high precision, their high-speed transient response and low output noise functions are thoughtful additions for system integration and lab testing. Applications include design validation, functional testing, and reliability testing of DC to DC power systems, automotive components, aerospace and satellite power systems, active and passive components, as well as aging testing for industrial and medical system power supplies, semiconductor power components, LED and laser diodes, and solar module production. When integrating into multi-channel systems, three channels per unit significantly reduces required rack space and simplifies cable configuration.
To meet various test requirements these DC supplies have built-in List and Step modes to program the sequence and timing. Through software, units can support 100 steps of dwell time ranging from 10ms to 65535s and voltage and current control as well as I/O signal output for automated testing. These functions are used for voltage drop tests on DC converters and inverters, automotive battery charging, lifecycle testing of components, and aviation testing.
Easily adapting and saving electricity costs to power systems all over the world, the 62000E Series DC power supply accepts single- or 3-phase 200 ~ 240Vac and 3-phase 380 ~ 400Vac input with active PFC and a high efficiency of 92%. In addition, control of the 62000E is supported by digital USB, LAN (LXI), CAN FD, GPIB, and analog APG interfaces. Other features include a touch screen to edit settings and a VPN wireless interface for secure WiFi remote control from your phone or tablet.
Chroma manufactures power conversion and electrical safety automated test equipment for the next generation of technologies. For more information on Chroma's new auto-ranging three channel 62000E DC Power Supplies, visit to https://www.chromausa.com/product/programmable-dc-power-supply-62000e/ or call us at (949) 600-6400.
About Chroma Systems Solutions
Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc. is a leader in providing power electronics and electrical safety testing instrumentation and systems. Chroma's programmable power supplies, electronic loads, meters, hipot testers and automated testing systems provide solutions for applications in Automotive and Battery, Aerospace, Defense, Commercial, Medical, Marine, and Regulatory Testing as well as green energy markets including Solar, Electric Vehicle and LED. With offices and manufacturing facilities located around the globe, Chroma is dedicated to providing the highest quality equipment for compliance and R&D test engineers as well as unparalleled service and support. Chroma Systems Solutions corporate office is located in Foothill Ranch, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.chromausa.com or call us at (949) 600-6400.
