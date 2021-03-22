FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chroma Systems Solutions (CSS), Chroma ATE's exclusive power solutions provider in North and South America, is celebrating its 20th year anniversary in 2021. Its charter was to provide power supply manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and Latin American with the most advanced testing solutions for power electronics available in the industry. Under Founder and President, Fred Sabatine, and a capable technical staff, CSS has remained true to this charter while adapting to new technologies for emerging markets since April 2001.
After 20 years and with over 120 employees, CSS now provides turnkey automated testing platforms featuring regenerative and bidirectional test instrumentation to a wide range of industries and technologies. Markets served includes electric vehicle, battery, PV inverter, medical, mil/aero, and many others. Besides power conversion test equipment, the company also delivers high power regenerative battery cyclers and provides a huge line of electrical safety dielectric test equipment, passive component testers, and battery safety testers.
In order to support its customers and product lines, the company opened offices in Canada, Massachusetts, and Mexico as well as their recently opened EV and Battery Technology Center in Wixom, MI.
The CSS team consists of highly trained technical hardware and software personnel experienced with many applications. Working collaboratively, customers testing needs are assessed and leveraged in an efficient and effective manner resulting in precision turnkey testing solutions that are able to expand when they do. Chroma's most recent products include grid simulators and bidirectional DC power supplies which provide AC and DC power while returning power to the grid. CSS will soon also release an industry leading triple output power supply series in a 1U high density package.
Take a look at some of their most notable achievements from the last 20 years: https://www.chromausa.com/20th-anniversary/
About Chroma Systems Solutions
Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc. is a leader in providing power electronics and electrical safety testing instrumentation and systems. Chroma's programmable power supplies, electronic loads, meters, hipot testers and automated testing systems provide solutions for applications in Automotive and Battery, Aerospace, Defense, Commercial, Medical, Marine, and Regulatory Testing as well as green energy markets including Solar, Electric Vehicle and LED. With offices and manufacturing facilities located around the globe, Chroma is dedicated to providing the highest quality equipment for compliance and R&D test engineers as well as unparalleled service and support. Chroma Systems Solutions corporate office is located in Foothill Ranch, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.chromausa.com or call us at (949) 600-6400.
