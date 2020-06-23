AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
- In compliance with social distancing practices, the entire campaign was shot remotely via an iPhone with actress Kathryn Hahn in the Chrysler Pacifica
- New social media campaign "Pacifica Mom on Quarantine" to span across digital and social media, including Chrysler brand's official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels
- Chrysler Pacifica serves as a getaway space for a pseudo-confessional as campaign humorously depicts some honest truths of parenting during this unique time of quarantine
- Chrysler brand along with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused on ending child hunger in America, announced this past March an expansion of its partnership to provide meals to children in need with the sale of each Chrysler Pacifica through the end of summer
Chrysler brand and actress Kathryn Hahn join forces once again for the Chrysler Pacifica in a new "Pacifica Mom on Quarantine" social video campaign. In the campaign, Hahn ("Bad Moms," "We're The Millers") uses the Chrysler Pacifica as her home away from home (when you can't go anywhere else) for a pseudo-confessional as she, in her "tell-it-like-it-is" persona, shares her honest and relatable thoughts on what life has been like during quarantine. The first spot in the series, which spans across digital and social media, including Chrysler brand's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels, can be seen here.
"In a time when social distancing practices have become the new normal, Chrysler brand and Hahn had to take a challenging approach during production of our most recent collaboration," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. "Given our production's top priority was to ensure the health and safety of all involved during the one-day production, we filmed entirely on an iPhone equipped with a remote feed inside the Chrysler Pacifica, and Kathryn worked on set with a small crew of two and relied on a tablet inside the vehicle to allow for directional feedback."
Technical elements of production:
- All safety precautions were in place, including crew wearing masks, gloves, disinfecting equipment and vehicle
- There were two crew members present on location in Los Angeles with actress Kathryn Hahn
- The tech director set small lights and locked the camera or camera framing, then walked away when Kathryn came onto "set." He was either a safe distance away or in the video van parked out of frame
- The video technician manager worked with the Chrysler brand team and its creative agency (Doner) in Detroit via a remote feed, creating a "virtual chat room" and enabling them to see the takes and offer direction or feedback. This allowed Kathryn to see and hear the team after her takes via a tablet, and to ensure Kathryn, agency and clients approved of the takes
- The cameras were iPhones equipped with technology for a remote feed
- The production took place at a private residence with occupants away for the duration of shoot
As the brand that invented the original family vehicle more than 35 years ago, Chrysler Pacifica provides an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling to make life on the road a little easier.
The Chrysler brand created the campaign in partnership with Doner.
Chrysler Brand Supports No Kid Hungry
Chrysler brand along with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused on ending child hunger in America, is extending its initiative to provide meals to children in need with the sale of each Chrysler Pacifica. This extension will help support the summer months, which can be the most challenging time to make sure kids get the meals they need, and will continue toward Chrysler's goal of providing up to 10 million meals since the program's March launch.
Additionally, as part of FCA's broader commitment to provide more than 1 million meals to schoolchildren impacted by the coronavirus, FCA announced a partnership with No Kid Hungry in May. To date, FCA has provided more than 4.2 million meals to children, families and seniors across North America, including more than 2 million meals exclusively for children.
Chrysler Brand
The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.
