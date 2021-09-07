WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIG RYG Customer Success Leadership Summit is the only in-person event for Customer Success leaders and their strategic teams that is taking place this year. This educational and networking event will be held on October 6-7, in Washington DC. An acronym for Red, Yellow, and Green, RYG represents the common indicators of customer health. This in-person two-day conference will focus on prominent business challenges within the Customer Success industry, high-level thought leadership, and open dialogue with industry experts and game changers.
"Like most events last year, our inaugural 2020 industry conference, BIG RYG, pivoted from an intimate in-person experience to a huge digital one," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and founder of ChurnZero. "We were thrilled with the response and the enthusiasm we received with over 5000 registrations last year. This year, with the help of vaccines, we're looking forward to safely gathering with our peers for a limited-audience and much-needed CS leadership conference."
With safety being a top concern, all attendees, staff, and vendors will be fully vaccinated, to provide peace of mind for those who are excited to interact with their Customer Success colleagues. With content targeting top decision makers, the event will be kept to a more intimate audience of about 150 attendees to allow for appropriate distancing.
The BIG RYG DC program is produced by and for senior Customer Success leaders with practical yet strategic themes. 100% of the conference speakers are Directors and above, while 80%+ are VP or CXO titles. The conference program will consist of hyper-workshops featuring facetime with CS experts and open, hands-on discussion, as well as captivating keynotes and breakout sessions to choose from. The agenda will include these among many other sessions:
- Customer Success Tech Stack: Bloated or Underinvested? - Sandi Lin, CEO & Co-Founder Skilljar; Kevin Boyce, CEO, Higher Logic; Rahul Jain, Founder & VP of BD, Pendo; You Mon Tsang, CEO & Founder, ChurnZero
- The Next Dream Team - When Customer Success and Marketing Align, Magic Happens – Latané Conant, CMO, 6sense; Abby Hammer, Chief Customer Officer, ChurnZero
- Divide & Conquer: Who Owns What in the Customer Lifecycle - Monica Tison, Head of Customer Success & Support, Labelbox
- "From I to Us" Transforming the Way You Lead Your CS Team - Cris Sample, Head of Customer Success, ServiceCore
- Building a Variable Compensation Strategy Around Net Dollar Retention - Ryan Browne, VP of Customer Success, Kenect
BIG RYG sponsors include ESG, The Success League, Higher Logic and SuccessHacker.
Early bird tickets close 9/10/21. Learn more about the conference and register at: http://www.churnzero.net/big-ryg-dc-2021.
About ChurnZero
ChurnZero is a real-time Customer Success platform that helps subscription businesses fight customer churn. Its software solutions allow businesses to understand how their customers use their product, assess their health and their likelihood to renew, and give businesses the means to personalize the customer experience through timely and relevant touchpoints. ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, DC and is backed by leading investment firms such as JMI Equity, Baird Capital, Grotech Ventures and Middleland Capital. For more information visit https://churnzero.net/.
