NEW YORK and OAKLAND, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, is proud to announce they have been ranked 11th on the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia list. Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces in the Asia and Middle East regions by publishing the annual Best Workplaces in Asia list.
"It is an absolute honor to be featured as a Best Workplace in Asia as our employees' well-being, job satisfaction and overall professional motivation directly link to the success of our company," said Felipe Rubim, VP, Asia Pacific & Japan, CI&T. "One of our highest priorities is to create a workplace environment that encourages our employees to go above and beyond thinking outside of the box at every turn. As a global company, our utmost goal is to maintain values that are not only shared across cultures, but that can be adopted and transformed on a regional scale."
More than 2.2 million employees participated in the survey in eight Asia-region countries where Great Place to Work is represented. Employees at Asia's Best Workplaces experience balance and deeply human relationships on the job.
The Best Workplaces in Asia list is published here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/asia-2020
"The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge facing organizations across the globe, and it puts a premium on being a high trust people-first culture," said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work®. "We honor the companies that earned places on our ranking of Asia's Best Workplaces because they will outperform their competitors and we hope this will inspire more companies to become a Great Place to Work For All."
About CI&T
CI&T is a digital solutions partner for some of the world's biggest companies, helping them drive growth and continuous innovation across business, people and technology. With operations across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, CI&T has a proven track record of delivering complex end-to-end solutions for the digital enterprise. For more information, visit www.ciandt.com.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work®, headquartered in Oakland, California, is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee—our research shows there's a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance. Over the past 25 years, we have captured the views of more than 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance cultures. Through our certification programs, we recognize outstanding workplaces and produce Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as a variety of other Best Workplace rankings in the United States and in more than 60 other countries. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All by the year 2030.
PR Contact
Benny To
Illume PR for CI&T
310.853.2233
ciandt@illumepr.com