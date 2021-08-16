CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIBO, the science-based technology company that delivers scaled agriculture insights and supports regenerative management, released today updated county-level corn, soybean, and cotton yield forecasts for U.S. land.
CIBO's estimates are timed in conjunction with the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) available on August 12. Intended as an additional lens to view trends and market shifts in pricing, these forecasts are part of the company's drive to make available the information, data and tools to help create truly sustainable farming for the future. View current county-level numbers in CIBO's yield simulator.
The CIBO updated national estimates for corn, soybean, and cotton yields as of August 4, 2021, are as follows:
National corn yield estimate: 177 (bu/ac)
National soybean yield estimate: 53 (bu/ac)
National cotton yield estimate: 1050 (lb/ac lint)
For More Information
View CIBO's August 2021 U.S. County-Level Crop Yield Forecast
Read CIBO's blog post "Expanding Drought in Northern Midwest" for commentary about the 2021 growing season.
Download CIBO's ebook "The 2020 WASDE Companion: How CIBO Adds Depth, Speed & Accuracy" for more information about CIBO's approach to understanding yields.
Access copies of past CIBO U.S. County-Level Crop Yield Forecast reports here.
Contact customersupport@cibotechnologies.com with questions about CIBO's monthly, county-level crop yield forecasts and/or planting date estimates.
About CIBO
Founded by Flagship Pioneering, with the idea of applying advanced science and technology to generate a deep understanding of land and agricultural systems at scale, CIBO is focused on accelerating the transition to regenerative agriculture. Combining scaled scientific ecosystem simulation and advanced computer vision in an integrated cloud-based platform, CIBO delivers solutions that support the needs of both growers and enterprises on their journey to regenerative agriculture. The result for the environment is a reduction in greenhouse gases, a food system that is more resilient to climate change, and the prevention of nitrogen and phosphorus leaching into our water systems. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.
